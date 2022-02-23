Corn had near record and and soybeans had record yields in 2021 across the nation’s corn belt. That usually translates to lower prices on the market — but not this time.
“Broadly defined, it’s demand,” NDSU economist Frayne Olson told producers during the 69th annual National Hard Spring Wheat Show in Williston. “There’s a big need for corn.”
There’s also a big need for soybeans right now, for a couple of reasons. Shorter supplies of international palm oil for one, but for another, there is the sudden expansion of renewable diesel markets.
And North Dakota is “smack dab” in the middle of all that, Olson added.
“Biodiesel, you take soybean oil or canola oil and you refine it to a really high level and blend it with diesel fuel, just like ethanol,” he explained. “OK and then you burn it, and we’ve had that around for quite a while, that’s not a new thing.”
Renewable diesel fuel, meanwhile, is new. Until recently that has been too expensive for existing demand, despite the technology being around for years. But the carbon footprint of renewable diesel is a fraction of the carbon footprint for regular diesel, and, that’s created a new value-added agricultural opportunity. States like California, Washington State, and Oregon have recently passed laws limiting the amount of carbon released, and companies in North Dakota are making plans to meet their needs for low-carbon fuels.
Red Trail Energy, for one, has sought permits to sequester carbon emissions from the ethanol they produce, with the intent of selling to states like California.
ADM and Marathon, meanwhile, have inked a deal for the crushing plant at Spiritwood to supply soybean oil to Marathon’s refinery in Dickinson to produce bio renewable diesel, all of which will go to California markets.
“Marathon Oil is a big oil company based out of California and they bought that plant,” Olson said. “They converted it over and retrofitted it so now it’s making renewable diesel. It’s one of three plants in the U.S. that is making renewable diesel right now, OK, and every gallon coming out of that plant (in Dickinson) is going to California.”
How quickly that’s going to grow is anyone’s guess, but the market is eyeing it with interest, Olson said, and that is reflected in prices on the oil seed market for soybean oil, canola oil, and to some extent sunflower oils.
“There’s a lot of excitement around that,” Olson said. “There’s some really big companies spending a lot of money to get prepared for this. Whether it comes or not, I don’t know. But it is impacting behavior.”
The price of corn matters to wheat in particular, Olson said, because it sets a floor for wheat prices.
“When we have really high corn prices, the wheat market has to stay at a premium above corn,” Olson said. “So that it doesn’t get used as a feed for animals.”
Both cattle and poultry can use wheat as a feed, although it is a little more convenient for monogastric poultry than for ruminants like cattle, which require a transitional period to adjust to a new feed.
Some have asked, given the high corn and soybean prices, why the prices of spring wheat are not higher still than they are right now. The problem there, Olson said, is the prices for winter wheat are too low.
“There’s only so much of a premium that spring wheat can have above winter wheat,” he said. “So you start to see the connection here. Right as corn prices go up, that allows winter wheat to go up, which allows spring wheat to go up.”
This all sounds promising for wheat, but there is a trend Olson has spotted that should be a growing concern for American wheat growers. In years past, demand for wheat would rise dramatically, and that allowed American farmers to “sell our brains out,” Olson said.
That helped empty the grain bins and keep the banks and everyone else happy, but you don’t see that bouncing export trend as much any more. Instead, that has stabilized. And that’s mostly due to the entry of both Russia and Ukraine in the global wheat market, Olson said. Russia and Ukraine are now big enough and efficient enough to undersell American wheat growers. This is a trend the economist was predicting as early as 2015, at the Williston Wheat Show.
“They’ve taken over a lot of those markets that are very price sensitive,” Olson said. “So what happens if we have a really big year, the bins are full, we try and lower the price to try and sell more? All that happens is they lower the price some more, and we don’t get the sale.”
That leaves American growers with only the markets that want high-quality wheat, versus customers who are more interested in lower prices.
“We’ve lost those markets,” Olson said. “We can’t cut our prices low enough to get back into those markets because other countries are beating us to the punch.”
Frayne also talked a little about what happens if Russia and Ukraine start shooting at each other.
Exports from those countries are funneled through a little canal between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. That canal would be easy to blockade, so that has some farmers excited, thinking it could mean higher wheat prices.
“Not necessarily,” Olson said.
Without Russia and Ukraine, buyers would turn next to Argentina for the hard red winter type of wheat. That country is also able to sell its wheat much more cheaply than the U.S.
“Just because we have a shooting war between Russia and Ukraine, it does not necessarily mean that we in the U.S. are gonna be able to sell more wheat, because our wheat prices are so high relative to every body else,” Olson said. “In my opinion, it’s going to take more than just you know, people get mad at each other. This is going to have to be pretty serious stuff before the wheat price gets high enough that we can be competitive.”