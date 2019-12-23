NDSU environmental soil scientist Dr. Tom DeSutter will keynote the eighth ND Reclamation Conference which is set for Feb. 25 and 26 at the Ramada Grand Dakota Hotel and Conference Center in Dickinson.
Registration is now open for the two-day conference online at ndreclamation.com. The fee is $90 for both days and includes Hors d’oevres Tuesday evening, breakfast, lunch and refreshments on Wednesday.
Additional information about the conference is available by calling 701-483-2185.
DeSutter will talk about current and potential remediation strategies for brine spills. DeSutter is particularly interested in saline and sodic soils, reclamation of energy-extraction impacted soil, distribution of trace metals in surface and subsurface soil, phosphorus losses from freeze-thaw systems, and instrumentation for measuring soil physical and biological parameters.