Scattered precipitation and higher than usual humidity in some areas has slowed the harvest of the U.S. spring wheat crop, which remains behind average, according to the latest crop reports.
The USDA’s most recent crop progress report shows just 16 percent of the nation’s spring wheat crop has been harvested, well behind the usual 50 percent average.
North Dakota’s harvest is just 12 percent complete, compared to a more usual 43 percent. Last year at this time, the state had harvested 55 percent of the crop.
Yields for what has been harvested are so far coming in lower than expected, with protein levels ranging from 13 to 15 percent. However, most of the crop is left to harvest, and its condition remains fairly stable at 70 percent good to excellent.
In Montana, the 20 percent of spring wheat has been harvested. Last year at this time, 42 percent of spring wheat had been harvested. The five-year average is 44 percent.
In the other big wheat-producing states, spring wheat harvests range from 14 to 27 percent complete, which is also well behind average.
North Dakota’s durum crop is about 7 percent harvested which is also behind the usual pace. Last year at this time the state had harvested 31 percent of its crop. Conditions have dropped slightly from the previous week, but are still high. The crop is 72 percent good to excellent.
Montana has meanwhile harvested 13 percent of its durum. That’s also well behind the average 32 percent.
North Dakota winter wheat is rated 78 percent good to excellent and 95 percent is mature. Harvest is at 57 percent, well behind 88 percent last year and the five-year average of 73 percent.
In Montana, 69 percent of winter wheat has been harvested. That’s behind last year’s 82 percent, and the five-year average, 91 percent.
Weather conditions next week have been forecast to be drier, which could help producers get these grain crops in the bin.
For other MonDak crops:
Soybean condition in North Dakota is rated 63 percent good to excellent, and the bloom is 96 percent, which is near 100 percent last year and 99 percent for the five-year average. Setting pods is 78 percent, which is behind 96 percent last year and 91 percent average. Dropping leaves is only 1 percent, behind 16 percent last year and 7 percent average.
North Dakota Corn is 73 percent good to excellent. Corn silking is 94 percent, which is behind the usual average of 97 percent. Dough is 18 percent, well behind 81 percent last year and the 58 percent average.
Corn in Montana is rated 75 percent good to excellent. Its progress wasn’t given.
North Dakota Barley is 19 percent harvested, well behind 77 percent last year and 62 percent average. The crop is rated 77 percent excellent. In Montana, Barley is 65 percent good to excellent and 30 percent harvested. That’s behind last year’s 48 percent and the 57 percent average.
North Dakota Canola is 68 percent good to excellent. Harvested is 5 percent, behind 24 last year and 17 average. In Montana, 10 percent of canola has been harvested, which is about the same as last year’s 12 percent, but behind the five-year average, 36 percent.
Sugar beet condition is 89 percent good to excellent in North Dakota and 79 percent good to excellent in Montana.
North Dakota dry edible peas are 77 percent good to excellent. Harvest is at 44 percent, well behind 80 last year and 64 percent average. In Montana, 60 percent of the crop has been harvested, behind last year’s 74 percent and the five-year average 81 percent. The crop is rated 75 percent good to excellent.
North Dakota dry edible beans meanwhile, were 50 percent good to excellent. Beans setting pods is at 94 percent. Dropping leaves is at 21 percent. That’s behind 56 percent last year, but is close to the 27 percent average. In Montana, 5 percent of dry edible beans have been harvested.
The North Dakota lentil harvest is at 4 percent, well behind 35 percent last year. Montana lentils are also behind at 29 percent harvested, which compares to last year’s 58 percent and the five-year average 66 percent. Montana lentils are rated 68 percent good to excellent.
North Dakota sunflowers are 79 percent good to excellent. Bloom is at 83 percent, which is behind 97 last year. Ray flowers drying is at 10 percent, well behind 33 percent last year.
Montana safflower, meanwhile, is 82 percent in bloom, with 35 percent turning color. Bloom is about where it was last year at 81 percent. Turning color at this time last year was 52 percent.
Alfalfa, second cutting harvested, is at 46 percent complete in Montana, which is behind last year’s 84 percent and the five-year average 75 percent. North Dakota’s second cut is 70 percent complete, also behind 86 percent last year and the 79 percent average. The crop is rated 64 percent good to excellent.
Pasture and range in Montana is rated 75 percent good to excellent and 67 percent good to excellent in North Dakota.