Precipitation hit a wide swath of the MonDak with life-giving rain much needed by growers.
Tom Wheeler in the Ray area reported getting a half inch on Friday and 1.22 inches on Sunday.
“Wonderful rain,” he said. “Get crops started that were seeded in dry dirt. (That) will carry us for awhile. Hopefully it’s not too late for pasture and hay crops.”
He wasn’t the only one. Wade Fischer in Grenora meanwhile reported around 2 inches for his fields, which are growing durum, peas, lentils and organic flax. Rain showers have been widespread in the region, and have helped to replenish topsoil at least enough to get crops out of the ground.
“The rain is certainly helpful,” cropping specialist Dr. Clair Keene told the Williston Herald. “For early seeded cross that had spotty emergence, the rain won’t take away the unevenness, but it will get the rest of the crop out of the ground. That will likely still contribute to unevenness in maturity which will make the timing of spraying and eventually harvest trickier.”
Those who had seeded into completely dry dirt, meanwhile, should get off to a decent start with the amounts of precipitation that fell, Keene said.
But subsoil moisture is still very dry.
“We’ll need to continue to get timely rains to make grain and get a decent crop,” she said.
Topsoil moisture was rated 34 percent adequate to surplus in North Dakota, and subsoil moisture is rated 23 percent adequate to surplus, based on the most recent USDA Crop Progress report. In Montana, 63 percent of topsoil moisture is adequate to surplus, while 43 percent of subsoil moisture is the same. That’s for the week ending May 23, but it’s not clear whether the report includes anything related to Sunday rain totals.
Most of the MonDak’s spring wheat is in the ground, with Montana reporting 87 percent planted and North Dakota 94 percent. That crop is 60 percent emerged in North Dakota and 58 percent in Montana. The condition is 31 percent good to excellent in North Dakota, and 62 percent good to excellent in Montana.
Dry crop areas report delayed emergence and spotty, uneven stands. Rain will help that situation, though, for some, it may be too late. Time will tell.
Durum wheat is about 78 percent planted in North Dakota with 34 percent emergence and 64 percent in Montana with 26 percent emergence.
Winter wheat is 52 percent good to excellent in Montana, and 20 percent good to excellent in North Dakota.
Both durum and winter wheat are all suffering the same dry soil conditions as spring wheat, with spotty stands and delayed emergence. Again, rain likely helps — though how much remains to be seen. And all the crops will need more moisture to make it through the entire growing season, regardless.
Here’s a look at how other crops are going and growing:
Barley is 83 percent in the ground in Montana and 58 percent emerged with a crop condition rating of 64 percent good to excellent. In North Dakota, barley planting is further along at 93 percent, but behind slightly on emergence at 55 percent. The condition has fallen far behind, at 24 percent good to excellent.
Canola in North Dakota is 59 percent planted with 17 percent emerged, both behind the five-year 68 percent and 26 percent average respectively. In Montana, canola is 57 percent planted with 19 percent emerged. These figures are also behind the five-year 62 and 23 percent averages respectively.
Corn in Montana is 56 percent planted and 19 percent emerged, well behind the five-year 70 percent and 27 percent average. In North Dakota, meanwhile, things are well ahead of average with 84 percent planted and 41 percent emerged.
Dry edible beans in Montana are 64 percent planted and 19 percent emerged, which is behind the five-year 72 and 21 percent average respectively. In North Dakota, dry edible beans are 46 percent planted, well ahead of last year’s 20 percent and the 42 percent average. Emerged is 4 percent, which is equal to average.
Dry edible peas in North Dakota are 82 percent planted and 43 percent emerged, which is ahead of the five-year 81 and 43 percent averages respectively. In Montana, 80 percent of dry edible peas are planted and 51 percent are emerged, which is slightly behind the five-year 89 and 57 percent averages.
Flax seed is 63 percent planted in Montana and 25 percent emerged, which compares to the five-year 63 percent and 18 percent respectively. In North Dakota, flax seed is 66 percent planted and 18 percent emerged, which compares to five year averages of 59 and 19 percent respectively.
Montana lentils are 76 percent planted and 40 percent emerged, which is behind the five year average for these figures of 85 and 42 percent.
Montana mustard, meanwhile, is 65 percent planted and 30 percent emerged, which compares to 68 and 29 percent for the five-year averages respectively.
North Dakota sunflowers are 30 percent planted, which is ahead of 15 percent last year, but near the five-year 28 percent average. Emerged is 2 percent, which is average.
North Dakota oats, meanwhile, are 88 percent planted with 52 percent emergence, both of which are well ahead of five-year averages. Crop conditions are 19 percent good to excellent, 53 percent fair, and 28 percent poor to very poor.
Oats in Montana are 72 percent planted, 38 percent emerged, which is near the five-year 74 and 43 percent average respectively.
Montana safflowers are 43 percent planted and 10 percent emerged, which compares to 36 percent and 11 percent for five-year averages respectively.
Sugarbeets in Montana, meanwhile, are 81 percent planted and 40 percent emerged, which compares well with five-year averages.
In North Dakota, potatoes are 80 percent planted and 22 percent emerged, ahead of 7 percent last year and 9 percent average.
Pasture and range conditions are 71 percent poor to very poor, 21 percent fair, 8 percent good and zero percent excellent in North Dakota. Stock water supplies are 29 percent adequate, and the rest are either short or very short.
In Montana, pasture and range are rated 14 percent good to excellent.