Rain this past week has been a boon to the region’s agriculture, boosting soil moisture levels at a time that was critical for crop development.
The rain came late to the table, however, and perhaps too late for some spring wheat growers. But it has nonetheless helped take the edge off for many.
“We have saved the crop from a total disaster,” said Tom Wheeler, a farmer in the Ray region. “But it has hurt. It’s not going to be a huge crop, and we still have a long ways to go.”
Many things can happen between now and harvest, Wheeler said, pointing out hail concerns and disease pressures remain.
“There are too many variables that can affect it yet,” he said.
It was, nonetheless, good to get rain.
“It helped my mood, and I’m sure a lot of other people’s mood,” he said.
Moods were not the only thing that improved, according to the USDA crop report. Condition ratings also went up, albeit slightly.
Seventy percent of the U.S. spring wheat crop is rated in good to excellent condition this week, up 1 percent from last week.
For North Dakota, the condition rating was 61 percent good to excellent, 4 percent higher than last week. Fifty-nine percent of the North Dakota crop has headed out, ahead of last year’s 45 percent, but behind the five-year 68 percent average.
In Montana, spring wheat is 50 percent headed out, ahead of the five-year 49 percent average and last year’s 31 percent. North Dakota spring wheat, meanwhile, is 59 percent headed out, behind the five-year 68 percent average.
Durum country, too, is happy with rain, but, as with spring wheat, it has come late to the table. It’s unlikely to increase yield at this point.
Winter wheat is at 94 and 95 percent headed out in Montana and North Dakota, ahead of five-year averages. Coloring meanwhile is 21 and 34 percent, both behind five-year averages.
The crop’s condition in Montana is 88 percent good to excellent. In North Dakota, meanwhile, the condition is 58 percent good to excellent.
Additional precipitation will still be needed to carry the crop through the growing season.
Here’s a look at how other crops are faring:
North Dakota soybeans are rated 69 percent good to excellent with emergence at 96 percent, just behind the five-year 99 percent average. Blooming is 9 percent, well behind the five-year 22 percent average.
Corn, meanwhile, is rated 72 percent good to excellent in North Dakota and is 96 percent emerged. In Montana, corn is 82 percent good to excellent.
North Dakota Canola is 70 percent good to excellent, with 54 percent of the crop in bloom — lagging the five-year 75 percent average. In Montana, canola is 60 percent in bloom, only a little behind the five-year 60 percent average.
Montana sugar beets are 78 percent good to excellent while North Dakota sugar beets are 97 percent good to excellent.
North Dakota oats are 61 percent good to excellent with the crop 50 percent headed out, behind the five-year 67 percent average.
Montana oats, meanwhile, are 75 percent good to excellent with 32 percent of the crop headed out, which is also just behind the five-year 41 percent average.
Barley in North Dakota is 63 percent good to excellent and the crop is 56 percent headed out. That’s well behind the five-year 71 percent average.
In Montana, barley is 55 percent headed out, which is right on track with the five-year average. The condition is 87 percent good to excellent.
North Dakota’s dry edible peas are 73 percent good to excellent and blooming is 70 percent, which is near the five-year 74 percent average.
Montana’s dry edible peas, meanwhile, are 83 percent good to excellent with 60 percent of the crop in bloom.
North Dakota sunflowers are 91 percent emerged and 96 percent planted, a little behind five-year averages, and the condition is 67 percent good to excellent.
Montana safflower, meanwhile are 95 percent planted, 80 percent emerged and 15 percent in bloom. This is slightly ahead of last year and slightly ahead of five-year averages.
Flaxseed in North Dakota is 79 percent good to excellent with 36 percent of the crop in bloom. Thats’ about the same for last year as far as blooming goes, though it’s behind the five-year 44 percent average.
In Montana, flaxseed is 98 percent emerged and 40 percent in bloom, slightly ahead of last year’s 82 and 37 percent.
Lentils are 75 percent good to excellent in Montana with 59 percent of the crop in bloom, ahead of 41 percent last year and the five-year 65 percent average.
Montana mustard is 56 percent in bloom meanwhile, well ahead of last year’s 41 percent and 1 percent turning color.
In North Dakota, the potato condition is 71 percent good to excellent with 96 percent of the crop emerged and blooming at 34 percent. The five-year average for blooming is 30 percent.
North Dakota’s dry edible beans are 64 percent good to excellent, with the crop at 10 percent bloom, near the five-year 13 percent average.
In Montana, dry edible beans are 97 percent emerged and 40 percent in bloom.