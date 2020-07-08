Katalin Quale has accepted a new role in North Dakota State University Extension as the Family Nutrition Program (FNP) agent serving Williams and McKenzie counties.
Quale transitioned to her new role on July 8 after wrapping up her final projects as family and community wellness agent in Williams County.
As an FNP agent, Quale’s main responsibility is to provide nutrition education for individuals and families in Williams and McKenzie counties who are receiving or eligible to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. She will work closely with schools and other community partners to improve access to healthful foods and increase opportunities for physical activity.
Quale is a registered dietitian. She brings two years of experience as an agent with NDSU Extension and eight years of experience as a group fitness instructor.
She has a B.S. degree in Dietetics from NDSU.
A Williston native, Quale has lived in the area most of her life. She is passionate about physical fitness, as well as nutrition, and loves cooking and turning her favorite comfort foods into something healthful and delicious.