A proposal by the National Credit Union Administration to include language advising credit unions to consider climate-related financial risks in lending to producers in farming communities has raised alarm bells for the agriculture sector.
Gov. Doug Burgum issued a statement urging the National Credit Union Administration to remove language from its proposed 2022 to 2026 strategic plan that advises credit unions to prioritize climate risks when making agricultural loans.
North Dakota has 34 credit unions with 214,000 members, Burgum noted in the statement. Collectively they hold $748 million in agricultural loans, and those loans are roughly one-quarter of credit union loan portfolios, on average.
“Given our administration’s goal of North Dakota becoming a carbon neutral state by 2030, we appreciate NCUA’s concern about climate change,” Burgum wrote to the NCUA Board. “However, carbon neutrality can be achieved only through innovation, not regulation – and certainly not by limiting access to credit for agricultural operations with natural carbon storage capacity.”
Agriculture is uniquely positioned to capture and store carbon, Burgum added.
“The plan’s proposed draft language under ‘Climate-Related Financial Risks’ is ill-conceived, politically motivated, anti-agriculture rhetoric that threatens to cause serious harm to the farmers and ranchers who form the backbone of rural America,” he wrote. “We strongly urge that it be stricken from the proposed draft or significantly revised to encourage agricultural lending.”
Williams County Commissioner Beau Anderson, who is a farmer, told the Williston Herald that he agrees with Burgum on this particular issue.
“For the National NCUA board to outright discourage local Credit Unions to not lend to production agriculture is absurd,” he told the Williston Herald. “Agriculture has a unique opportunity to naturally store carbon, all for the absolute benefit to the climate. Denying credit to responsible and successful borrowers in Agriculture is wrong and would be a blow to our nation’s food security.”
North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer told the Williston Herald he opposed Chairman Todd Harper’s nomination last week over the proposal to include climate-related risk as part of ag-lending metrics.
“The proposed climate additions are not within NCUA’s purview and will open the door to new, costly regulations, which will be felt by all business sectors across our state. I strongly urge the administration to listen to the comments submitted by North Dakotans and reconsider the draft strategic plan,” Cramer said. “I, along with many North Dakotans, am very concerned about the National Credit Union Administration’s draft Strategic Plan for 2022-2026.”
Sen. John Hoeven told the Williston Herald he will also be pressing Harper on the issue as the Senate considers his reappointment.
“We need to ensure that agriculture producers have access to credit and continue to support the farm economy that grows the food, fuel, and fiber that we all depend on. The NCUA is taking the wrong approach when it discourages lending to farmers and ranchers on the basis of what it calls ‘climate-related financial risks.”