Farmers, ranchers, pesticide dealers and applicators, government agencies and homeowners with unusable pesticides can bring them to any of the Project Safe Send Sites listed below.
Project Safe Send is a safe, simple and non-regulatory program that helps people safely and legally get rid of unusable pesticides free of charge. Since 1992, more than 10,000 people have brought in over 4.7 million pounds of pesticides to Project Safe Send.
The program accepts old, unusable or banned pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides. For a list of accepted items, click on Accepted Pesticides. The collected pesticides are shipped out of state for incineration. Project Safe Send is funded through product registration fees paid by pesticide manufacturers.
People are urged to check their storage areas for any unusable pesticides and safely set them aside for Project Safe Send. If the containers are deteriorating or leaking, pack them in larger containers with absorbent materials. Free heavy-duty plastic bags are available from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.
For more information on transporting your pesticides safely please view the additional information below.
Contact Jeremiah Lien at jjlien@nd.gov or 701-425-3016 to pre-register.
NOTE - NEW THIS YEAR: Shuttles are not accepted and a maximum of 3,000 pounds of pesticides per participant will be accepted.
2020 Project Safe Send Sites
8 am - 12 pm (local time) at North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) facilities
July 14 Ashley 520 7th St SW
July 15 Bismarck 218 S Airport Rd
July 16 Dickinson 1700 3rd Ave W Ste 101
July 17 Tioga 425 2nd St SE
July 20 Minot 1305 Hwy 2 Bypass E
July 21 Devils Lake 1905 Schwan Ave NW
July 22 Larimore 1524 Towner Ave
July 23 Valley City 1524 8th Ave SW
Project Safe Send Contacts
Pesticide Outreach Specialist 701-425-3016, email jjlien@nd.gov