Project Safe Send will accept old, unused or banned pesticides on July 17 at the North Dakota Department of Transportation facilities in several cities, including Tioga. Here’s what you need to know:
1. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon at each pickup location. A complete list of locations is available at https://bit.ly/30cdXQK.
2. Materials accepted include herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides. A maximum of 3,000 pounds of pesticide per participant will be accepted. Those with 1,000 pounds or more pesticide should pre-register one week prior to delivery. No other pre-registration is required.
3. Shuttles are not being accepted this year. Nor are pesticide rinse water and containers.
4. Any containers that are deteriorating or leaking should be packed in larger containers with absorbent materials. Free, heavy-duty plastic bags are available from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture if needed.
5. Project Safe Send is funded through product registration fees paid by pesticide manufacturers.