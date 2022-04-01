Avian bird flu has been confirmed in North Dakota in Kidder County, and poultry/bird events have been cancelled. That cancellation extends to all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds, however virtual marketplaces may continue to operate.
“The order applies to co-mingling birds from different locations at a single event or sale,” State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said. “Private sales, catalog sales, and retail sales are allowed, provided that birds meet applicable livestock sale and animal health requirements.”
The positive case of Avian influenza was in a non-commercial backyard chicken flock in North Dakota, according to a media release from USDA, but was first identified by North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
The premises where the infected bird was found have been quarantined and the flock was destroyed. Those birds will not enter the food system.
Domestic birds within a 10 kilometer control zone around the affected farm have been contacted and are being monitored to help prevent the spread of HPAI.
There is no immediate public health concern, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said. While highly pathogenic avian influenza is fatal to birds, no human infections from these viruses have been detected in the United States.
“Poultry owners should immediately report unusual death loss, a drop in egg production, or sick birds to their local veterinarian, to decrease the impact HPAI may have on the region,” Andress said. “Remember to restrict access to property, keep wild birds away from other birds, and practice enhanced biosecurity. Hunters whoa re also bird owners should dress game birds in the field whenever possible and use dedicated footwear and tools to clean game.”
This is the first instance of HPAI in the state since 2015, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.
“Protecting our North Dakota producers, who raise approximately 1 million commercial birds yearly, and our many backyard bird owners, is high priority,” he added.
More information about avian influenza is available online at www.aphis.usda.gov and www.nd.gov/ndda/hpai.
Ocean Shipping Reform Act floats through Senate
Legislation updating federal regulations for the global shipping industry has passed the U.S. Senate by voice vote. The bipartisan bill seeks to fix supply chain logjams that have caused substantial shipping backlogs for a variety of American commodities, including perishable agricultural goods.
Sen. John Hoven was one of four lead sponsors of the bipartisan legislation, along with Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) John Thune (R-S.D.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.).
“North Dakota has a positive balance of trade thanks to the hard work of our farmers, ranchers, energy producers, manufacturers and other exporters, benefitting both the state and national economies,” Hoeven said. “Their continued success relies on fair and reliable market access. Our legislation would hold foreign ocean carriers accountable, prohibiting them from unreasonably declining opportunities for U.S. exports, and would empower the FMC to ensure our domestic shippers have access to a fair, reasonable and effective marketplace.”
The House passed its version of the bill on Tuesday as part of a broader legislative package related to Coast Guard programs. The two bills have some differences that will require reconciliation.
RCALF USA: Congress must do more to fix broken markets
Two new studies suggest Congress must do more to fix broken cattle markets than is contemplated in the Cattle Market Price Discovery and Transparency Bill of 2022.
That bill was drafted before the two university studies that delve into cattle market issues were available, RCALF says.
The two studies looked at the cause of packer spread, which refers to the disparity between live cattle prices and wholesale beef prices, which has been evident from 2015 through 2019.
“These comprehensive analyses are earthshattering for the cattle industry,” RCALF President Bill Bullard said adding, “They contradict earlier studies used by conventional agricultural economists to pressure Congress into taking only minimal action, if any, to reform the broken cattle market, as is exemplified by the minimalist approach in the modified compromise bill currently under congressional consideration.”
The two studies are online at https://tinyurl.com/yh5ww64n and https://tinyurl.com/2p8znafs.
Sen. Jon Tester is a cosponsor on the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act, along with Sens. Deb Fischer (R-NE), Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR).
While RCALF is critical of the bill, the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association has praised the bill, pending a full review of its language.
“USCA stands with county, state, and national producer associations across the U.S. in supporting mandatory cash trade minimums — a concept that is also supported by the majority of Senate Agriculture Committee members,” a statement from the group said. “A study compiled by Texas A&M’s agricultural and Food Policy Center forecasted that without enactment of significant cattle market reform legislation, like the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act negotiated trade in Texas-Oklahoma-New Mexico is expected to fall to zero percent by 2026. Zero percent negotiated trade is the end of the indepdennt producer and, with it, a sovereign and secure food system. We cannot allow corporate interests to steer a sinking ship. We need to immediately restore marketplace fundamentals and implement guardrails to prevent the industry from capsizing.”
That Texas A&M study is online at https://tinyurl.com/bddd33vj. The full text of the bill is online at https://tinyurl.com/cb2tm3e3.
ELRP checks are in the mail
The USDA will soon be sending livestock disaster assistance payments from the Emergency Livestock Relief Program to ranchers affected by drought or wildfire in 2021. This is a new program funded in last September’s Continuing Resolution, Sen. Kevin Cramer said.
“2021 was a challenging year for North Dakota’s ranchers. Extreme drought affected most of the state and forced producers to cull herds they took decades to build,” Cramer said. “I thank Senator Hoeven for his work to secure this assistance through his seat on agriculture appropriations. I urge USDA to build off their work to move the additional $10 billion in disaster assistance for crop producers quickly so farmers have financial certainty headed into spring planting. All affected producers should familiarize themselves with the details of the programs and work with their FSA office to receive assistance.”
Sen. John Hoeven, meanwhile, said the funding totals $750 million to help ranchers recover from last year’s historic drought.
“The payments come as a needed relief, especially as producers are facing increased costs across the board,” he said. “That’s why we’ve repeatedly urged USDA to move this program forward and called for payments to be based on LFP applications, which streamlines the process for ranchers. With these payments starting next week, we will continue pressing to get remaining disaster assistance out the door for all of our agriculture producers as soon as possible.”
MCOOL in the hopper
Sen. Jon Tester is among cosponsors of legislation that would require the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and U.S. Trade Representative to reinstate mandatory country of origin labeling, known as MCOOL, for beef.
Tester joined Senators John Thune (R-S.D.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), and Cory Booker (D-N.J.), on the legislation, which has 10 bipartisan supporters in all as well as the backing of hundreds cattle industry, manufacturing, labor and consumer groups.
A companion bill in the House was introduced by Congressmen Lance Gooden, R-Tex., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. Full text of the legislation is available online at https://tinyurl.com/fy85wxb4.
Holding China accountable
Another bill floating around in the Senate is the China Trade Cheating Restitution Act, which seeks to address inequities caused by China’s evasion of anti-dumping duties from 2000 to 2014.
The bill would restore an estimated $38.5 million in accrued delinquency interest on duties China withheld from Customs and Border Patrol during the period in question.
China has been selling honey, fresh garlic, crawfish, and mushrooms to the U.S. at prices below costs of production to increase their marketshare, which is hurting producers in Montana, Louisiana, Iowa, South Dakota and other states.
“Montana’s farmers grow the best products in the world and shouldn’t be penalized for following the rules,” Sen. Jon Tester said. “China’s continued violation of U.S. import laws has hurt producers at home, making it harder to compete in emerging markets, and America’s farmers need to be made whole. This bipartisan bill will give domestic producers the resources they need to compete and will help ensure we maintain our competitive edge over China for years to come.”
Montana updates fungicide seed treatments for pulse crops
A new fungicide seed treatment table is available for pulse crops at the MSU Extension’s Plant Pathology website, online at https://tinyurl.com/3ej9xu4n.
Grassland CRP enrollment begins soon
The Grasslands CRP program provides participants with annual rental payments and cost-share assistance for 15 years to help farmers invest in the long-term health of their natural resources. The USDA funded program is operated through the Farm SErvice Agency.
The program will begin accepting enrollments next week through May 13.
Other programs available include Continuous CRP, the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, and State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement, and CLEAR30. Talk to the FSA office in your county for details.
Supreme Court takes up livestock cage challenge
The nation’s highest court has agreed to hear a lawsuit from the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation seeking to overturn Proposition 12, a 2018 initiative approved by more than 62 percent of California voters.
The measure set out minimum standards for cages that hold breeding pigs, egg-laying hands, and veal calves, and bans sales of meat from other states that violate those standards.
Few pigs are bred in California, the National Pork Producers argue in the suit, even though the states consumes 13 percent of the nation’s pork. That violates the constitutional ban on interference with interstate commerce.
NDFB scholarship winners announced
The NDFB Promotion and Education Committee announced eight individuals have been awarded $1,000 scholarships through the NDFB Foundation. The money is raised through a live auction at the NDFB Annual Meeting, held in November. Auction items are donated by county Farm Bureaus and volunteers.
“We would like to thank all of our members who helped make the auction a success,” said NDFB Director of Organizational Development Joey Bailey. “It means so much to us to be able to award these students and help further their education.”
The Becki Palmer Scholarship is for high school seniors and honors an NDFB employee who lost her battle with cancer in 2006. The winners are:
Garrett Haakenson of Aneta, N.D.
Skylar Uglem of Northwood, N.D.
Ashlyn Williams of Maddock, N.D.
The NDFB Agriculture Scholarship is for an undergraduate student majoring in agriculture who has completed or will be completing their freshman year of post-secondary school. The winners are:
McKayla Carlson-Hughes of Stanchfield, Minn.
Karlee Sailer of Golden Valley, N.D.
The NDFB Family Membership Scholarship is awarded to a current Farm Bureau member or family member who has or will have completed their freshman year of college. The winners are:
Samantha Ledahl of Zahl, N.D.
Christy Finck of Elgin, N.D.
The Future of Agriculture Scholarship is for students graduating high school this spring who are enrolled in an agriculture college. The winner is Benjamin Scheresky of Max, N.D.
To donate to the NDFB Foundation, go to www.ndfbfoundation.org.