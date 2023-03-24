BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health met Wednesday and amended the policy for the suspension of poultry/bird events.
Effective immediately, following a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), comingling events such as poultry and bird shows, sales and swaps will only be prohibited in the affected county, unless the 10-kilometer control zone extends into an adjoining county, in which case, that county will also be restricted. If no new cases emerge in 30 days after a detection, the suspension will be automatically lifted for that area.
“While there are no current cases of avian influenza in the state, the board made this decision in order to decrease the impact of restrictions on poultry and bird events in adjoining counties,” State Board of Animal Health President Dr. Gerald Kitto said.
“I applaud the board working to balance the needs of commerce while protecting poultry producers from this devastating disease,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.
Avian influenza infects many species of wild birds and can be transmitted by direct contact with infected birds or contaminated food or water. Sick and dead wild birds should be reported to North Dakota Game and Fish at https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/mortality-report.