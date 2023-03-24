BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health met Wednesday and amended the policy for the suspension of poultry/bird events.

Effective immediately, following a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), comingling events such as poultry and bird shows, sales and swaps will only be prohibited in the affected county, unless the 10-kilometer control zone extends into an adjoining county, in which case, that county will also be restricted. If no new cases emerge in 30 days after a detection, the suspension will be automatically lifted for that area.



