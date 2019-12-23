Montana and North Dakota are among 21 states approved for a pilot crop program for hemp in 2020.
The program will provide Actual Production History coverage under Multi-Peril Crop Insurance for fiber, grain or CBD oil in 2020. This coverage is in addition to the Whole Farm Revenue Protection coverage that was announced earlier this year.
To qualify for the coverage, growers must have at least one year of history producing the crop, have a contract for the sale of the insured hemp, and be licensed by the state under either the 2014 Farm Bill or under the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service interim final rule issued in October. Growers must also comply with applicable state, federal and tribal rules for hemp production.
THC levels must be below the federal statutory compliance level. THC above the allowed threshold is not an insurable cause of loss.
Hemp won’t qualify for replant payments or prevented plant payments under Multi-Peril Crop Insurance.
Beginning in 2021, hemp will be insurable under the Nursery and the Nursery Vale Select crop insurance programs. Both programs will cover hemp grown in containers in accordance with all applicable federal, state, and tribal rules, as well as the stated terms of the insurance policy.
The insurance is available through private crop insurance agents. For. list, visit the RMA Agent Locater at theUSDA Service Center, https://bit.ly/2PPUIYX.
Additional information on crop insurance is available at rma.usda.gov.