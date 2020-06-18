While the Sidney and Froid Field Days, which traditionally offer some pesticide points as part of their program, have shifted their annual Field Days to an online presentation, that does not mean pesticide points won’t be available.
Two webinars are planned in conjunction with the virtual Field Day tour on June 25, to help operators obtain pesticide points.
The first at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, will focus on palmer amaranth identification and management, as well as herbicide resistant weeds. It will be presented by Richland County Extension Agent Tim Fine. You’ll learn what to do if you spot this weed in your field, including steps to avoid encouraging herbicide resistance. You’ll also learn about other herbicide-resistant crop weeds that have already been identified in Eastern Montana.
The second at 7:30 a.m Friday, June 26 will focus on identifying noxious weeds commonly found in MonDak rangelands, along with others that are threatening to invade. This session will be presented by NPARL biological science technician Kim Mann.
To sign up for the webinars, visit www.ars.usda.gov/pa/nparl/fieldday or contact Beth Redlin at 406-433-2020 or email beth.redlin@usda.gov.
While both sessions will be recorded, pesticide points are only available for the live session. Participants will need to provide their applicator license numbers at the time of the webinar to receive credit.