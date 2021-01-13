A one-year $1,500 scholarship will be awarded to two women who will begin first or second year college studies in 2021.
Only one of the applications from each state will be forwarded to the national chairman for consideration.
The Foundation for Agricultural Education and Development (FAED) in cooperation with Women Involved in Farm Economics (WIFE) are offering the national Marilyn Spiker/Sheila Massey Memorial scholarships.
The student must be a woman enrolling in an agricultural-related field. Examples are Agronomy, Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Engineering, Veterinary Medicine, Extension Education, or a related field. The student must include two letters of recommendation plus a current photo with the application.
Special consideration will be given to an applicant who is a member, or the daughter, granddaughter, sister, or niece of a member, of FAED and/or WIFE provided her grades and qualifications equal or exceed those of other applicants.
Applications can be obtained by contacting the state WIFE scholarship chairman Phyllis Howatt of Langdon, ND 58249. Contact her at 701-256-2151 or howphy@midco.net if you have any questions. She must have the applications returned by March 15, 2021.
North Dakota has had numerous past national winners who were from Elgin, Belfield, Richardton, Osnabrock, Langdon, Forbes, Carrington, Rolla and last year’s was from Hebron.
One winner will be selected for North Dakota and her application will be forwarded to the national scholarship chairman in Nebraska whose committee will select the final two winners. The national winners will be announced by May 1.