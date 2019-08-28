NDFB has hired Becca Oase for the position of Northwest Field Representative. Oase is based out of Stanton, North Dakota.
Oase’s primary focus is supporting NDFB members in the northwest part of the state, including Divide, Williams, Burke, Mountrail, Renville, Ward, McLean, Sheridan, Bottineau, McHenry, Rolette and Pierce counties.
Oase is originally from Reeder, North Dakota, where she grew up on a farm that raised small grain crops and cattle.
“Some of my favorite memories were jumping in the combine cab and getting to help my dad ‘steer’ from the buddy seat at harvest time,” said Oase. “I watched with young eyes as my family faced the common ups and downs of the agricultural industry. Now, I get to be part of an organization that advocates for some of the most hardworking, driven, and kind people out there.”
Oase graduated from NDSU in 2017 with a degree in agricultural communication and minors in extension education, psychology and strategic communications. She has worked closely with 4-H and NDSU Extension.
“Becca is extremely passionate about agriculture and working with people,” said Joey Bailey, NDFB Director of Organizational Development. “She is energetic, organized and has excellent communication skills. Her background in agriculture and her past involvement with NDFB will be an asset as she begins working with county Farm Bureaus and meeting NDFB members around the state.”
A full listing of NDFB employees can be found at www.ndfb.org/aboutus/staff/.
NDFB is the most effective general farm and ranch organization in the state of North Dakota, with more than 27,000 member families and 50 organized county Farm Bureaus.