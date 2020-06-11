North Dakota’s approach to its abandoned wells has long been insufficient, says a group that represents a number of landowners in the state, and federal funds should not be used to negate the state’s obligation to recover as much of the cost to taxpayers for plugging and reclaiming abandoned wells as possible.
Troy Coons, President of the Northwest Landowners Association, told the Williston Herald he is glad the state is at last doing something about at least some of its abandoned wells, and he understands the idea behind plugging these wells is for some labor retention in light of the recent coronavirus-induced downturn. But he also believes the fact the state needs to use CARES Act funding to deal with its abandoned wells should put a “big red spotlight” on how poorly things have been managed to date when it comes to this issue.
“Why are we having a special hearing for confiscating wells if we are doing everything properly, and why are we using $33.1 million of taxpayer money to do the plugging and abandoning for bad actors who haven’t taken care of their obligations?” he asked. “It puts a big red spot light on we don’t have a proper protocol in place.”
Coons said NWLA has been warning the state for years about some of the 358 wells that appear on the state’s list for confiscation and, eventually, plugging with federal CARES Act money. A plan should already be in place to deal with the problem.
The number of abandoned wells that need plugging is likely far greater than 358, he added. The state has 18,000 wells and listed 2,161 of them as inactive in its monthly oil and gas report in May. That figure was up 170 wells month over month.
Meanwhile, Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told US News in a recent report that 549 wells had been identified as abandoned in the state.
Helms was in meetings and not available for immediate comment on Thursday.
“What was the criteria for selecting these particular wells?” Coons asked.
The state's criteria and other details need to be made more transparent, he suggested.
NWLA is also asking that the state provide a breakdown of how the proposed $33.1 million in federal funds gets spent, along with statements, by well, for how much is obtained from the confiscation of equipment, the plugging and/or reclamation costs, the number of workers involved, and the length of time the process took.
Plugging wells will likely be more expensive than the state estimates, Coons predicted. He’s seen cost estimates that begin at 178,000 for wells without complications.
“If there’s contamination, the costs can be much higher,” he said.
But simply plugging the wells isn’t really enough, he added. The sites need to be reclaimed, so they can be returned to productive use.
“For the past half dozen legislative sessions, we’ve been pushing the state to do true and accurate bonding for the cost of reclaiming wells,” he said.
If that doesn't change, the taxpayer and landowners will continue to get left holding the bag.
Coons said he was asked during the state’s confiscation hearing on Wednesday about keeping a competitive business climate. He’s a small business owner himself, so he understands the concern but adds, “We cannot have it by putting a burden on taxpayers of the state or the property owners.”
Among the list of 358 wells the state intends to confiscate are 100 Cobra Oil and Gas wells, which Coons said NWLA repeatedly red-flagged for both the NDIC and the Legislative Assembly.
Not only were there clear warning signs the company was heading for insolvency, Coons said, but it was also clear the company might be unable to manage its obligations to plug and reclaim the wells.
NDIC told lawmakers at the time it would increase the bonds on some of the wells, Coons said, but, based on information in the case file, it appears that never actually occurred. Instead, a letter in the case file indicates that CARES Act funds might moot the need for Cobra to do that.
“In other words, NWLA warned NDIC and the legislature about these wells, NDIC promised that it would step in and do something about these wells, that still has not happened, and now the only action that NDIC is taking is to provide federal taxpayer dollars to bail out Cobra from its well-known liabilities,” Coons wrote in his testimony. “This is nothing short of a gift to a bad actor and a reward for bad behavior. At the bare minimum, NDIC needs to explain why Cobra cannot pay for the bonds that were promised last year, before providing millions of dollars in federal aid to this company.”
Coons said NWLA is not trying to be disrespectful, but many are frustrated by the situation, particularly given the repeated warnings.
“We’ve talked to them for years quietly to try and change things,” Coons said. “We all know oil is cyclical. It has booms and busts. We all know that happens. We’ve seen it since oil began. It’s not like it’s a hidden thing. It’s right there in our face, and we just need to deal with it.”