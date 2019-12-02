The Northwest Landowners Association will host its annual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Mountrail South Complex in Stanley.
The meeting is free for all NWLA members, and $20 for non-members, with aa free lunch being served. There will be an election for open board member positions.
For more information, contact Amy Shelton, 701-721-4446, northwestlandownersassociation@gmail.com or Troy Coons, 701-721-4258, troy.coons22@gmail.com.
Keynoting the event will be Clay Jenkinson, author and host of The Thomas Jefferson Hour. The North Dakotan is a critically acclaimed author and co-creator of the modern Chautauqua movement.
Today’s Chautauquas feature portrayals of famous historical figures by scholars who have studied their lives in depth. The scholars give lectures as if they were the historical person they are protraying on a Chautauqua stage of yore, generally answering questions after the lecture both in character and then as themselves.
Chautauquas were traveling shows that pre-dated televisions, bringing culture and entertainment to communities across America. They were named after Chautauqua, New York, a small town, lake resort community.
Jenkinson has himself portrayed a dozen historical characters, including Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, Meriwether Lewis, Robert Oppenheimer and John Wesley Powell. He has also appeared in three Ken Burns documentaries, including the most recent film, “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History.”
Jenkinson has made four documentary films himself, and is the author of nine books, including the critically acclaimed, “The Character of Meriwether Lewis.”
In addition to Jenkinson, Mark Anderson, with Western Plains Consulting TruWealth Financial will talk about property rights and easements.