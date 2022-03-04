BISMARCK — Northwest Landowners Association will be hosting a Landowner Informational Expo on March 16th, as an opportunity for its members and the general public to learn more about landowner issues and interface with representatives from state agencies, oil and pipeline companies, and elected officials.
“Northwest Landowners Association strives to provide unbiased education regarding current and past resource development processes,” remarked Troy Coons, Chairman of Northwest Landowners Association. “Oftentimes landowners and area residents find it difficult to understand all of the terminology, processes, law changes, and regulations involved with resource development, and Northwest Landowners Association tries to help them overcome risks and barriers. While providing opportunities.”
Since its establishment, Northwest Landowners Association has worked to bring together landowners and stewards of North Dakota’s resources for responsible resource development. Now numbering over 600 members, Northwest Landowners Association is striving to work with elected officials to develop comprehensive legislation to protect North Dakota’s resources well into the future and ensure a more harmonious coexistence among landowners, residents, and industry.
The Landowner Informational Expo will be held at the Ramkota Hotel in Bismarck ND, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Informational Expo will feature booths, world renowned guest speakers, North Dakota State Agencies, energy representatives , and elected officials. The Informational Expo is free to all Northwest Landowners Association members and $20 for non-members.