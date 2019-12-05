North Dakota was a recently approved for WHIP+ disaster assistance due to multiple weather-related disaster scenarios in 2019, but not so northeastern Montana, even though its weather-related woes have been similar.
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., in September sent a letter to Agriculture Sonny Perdue pressing the USDA to extend WHIP+ to the region, after portions of northeastern Montana received as much as 150 percent of normal rainfall in the spring, followed by high moisture in the fall that ruined large portions of grain that was still standing in the field.
While the spring moisture helped boost yields, the fall moisture cut the quality of the grain, making a large portion of it unsellable.
Tester had asked at the time that Secretary Perdue clarify that WHIP+ would include value and quality losses for northeastern Montana growers who have been affected by the weather.
Eight weeks later, however, USDA rejected WHIP+ assistance for growers in the region, saying that while flooding is covered by WHIP+, excessive moisture is not.
Tester criticized that decision at the time, saying, “In a time of extreme market volatility and trade uncertainty, USDA’s mission is to ‘mitigate the significant risks of farming.’ In Northeast Montana, USDA is failing to deliver that objective for struggling farmers.”
Tester has since renewed his push for WHIP+ assistance after the latest snow storm, pointing out that WHIP+ does specifically list snowstorms as a qualifying event.
“In the last two weeks, Northeast Montana received more than a foot of heavy, wet snow,” Tester wrote in a second letter to Perdue. “The additional Supplemental Appropriators for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 (H.R. 2157) extends the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus to expenses related to losses of crops as a consequence of ‘hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, typhoons, volcanic activity, snowstorms, and wildfires. The language in this bill could not be clearer, and, as such, I urge you to act on it immediately and extend WHIP+ assistance to these producers.”
Meanwhile, Montana counties in northeastern Montana, including Richland County, are putting numbers to crop losses, to help bolster a case for both a secretarial and presidential disaster declaration. This should add weight to the case for a WHIP+ designation, as well as open the door for implementing FSA’s Emergency Farm Loan Program and the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Loan Program for farm-related business.
An estimated 1,200 to 1,400 acres of sugar beets went unharvested in the Sidney, Montana region. This loss is estimated at $6.9 million.
Safflower also did not fare well, experiencing losses that exceed 30 percent, the threshold required to qualify for the WHIP+ program. There are also numerous insurance claims for spring wheat, oats, mustard, corn, peas and barley.