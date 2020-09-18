Every year for the past 27 years North Dakota has hosted a number of EPA officials from Washington D.C. and the Region 8 headquarters in Denver for an interactive, on-the-farm experience.
This year, that tradition continued — albeit with smaller numbers than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just four members of EPA were on the environmental tour this year, but they were a high-powered group, one that included Carrie Meadows, who is agricultural Advisor to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, and Region 8 Administrator Greg Sopkin.
The individuals did get immersed in a lot of discussion this year about a variety of timely topics, among them the situation this year with the revocation of three dicamba registrations, which threw many soybean growers using that sytem into sudden uncertainty.
Growers suggested the agency look at shifting labeling to a more regional approach, rather than nationwide, because cut-off dates that work in one area of the country don’t necessarily fit states like North Dakota.
There was also discussion about the chlorpyrifos situation for sugar beet growers. That chemical is among the only ones beet growers have for certain pests, and there is great concern in the growing community about what will happen to their sugarbeet fields if that registration is eliminated.
Commissioner Doug Goehring, meanwhile, led an overview of agriculture in North Dakota, and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford dropped in for a spell to chat while the group was looking at farm machinery and talking about seed production issues related to wheat and barley.
“We capped the day off by two members of the four driving a cat challenger tractor around the farm, and I believe it was the first time they ever drove a tractor that big,” said NDGGA Executive Director Dan Wogsland.
The E-Tour serves several purposes, among them giving EPA officials who make policies related to agriculture hands-on experience with real, live working farms, so they can see how everything fits together.
It gives producers a chance to interact with the policy makers, and a chance to share feedback as far as how the policies are playing out and affecting things in real-world agricultural fields.
“This is all about showcasing North Dakota Environmental Stewardship, and EPA was so impressed with the technology being deployed as well as the professionalism that was being demonstrated and the passion of each and every farmer,” Wogsland said. “They recognized that, and they are going to take that back when they return to Washington D.C. or to Denver.”
North Dakota Grain Growers Association helped sponsor the event along with the state's corn, soybean, and sugarbeet associations, all of whom had a chance to highlight issues of concern to their sector.
NDGGA president Tom Bernhardt said the small size of the tour this year was initially a concern, but ultimately seemed to enhance the interaction, particularly for the roundtable discussion portion of the three-day tour.
“The roundtables, some years there are not a lot of questions, but this year there was very good discussion,” he said. “This was not your typical etour by any means, but I think it is very important to keep doing them to foster our relationship with (EPA policy makers.) This helps crush the stigma that the EPA is bad, and at the same time they get to see what we are doing.”
Getting EPA officials into machines and giving them demonstrations of how things actually work helps inform their policies, Bernhardt said, and has value for both sides by helping produce better policies that work in the real world.
“It’s very important that the people sitting behind the policies in D.C. and Denver, the ones making the rules and regulations, get out here and see the real work involved with modern agricultural production.”
It’s also a chance for EPA officials to ask questions of producers, Bernhardt said.
“They know in advance where there might be a hiccup, but don’t understand why,” he said. “If they can hear it from producers, it helps them understand why we might be asking for a label change or different language on a label.”