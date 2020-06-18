Dennis Haugen of Hannaford, North Dakota, has been appointed to the Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Committee under the Environmental Protection Agency. The committee provides recommendations, information and advice to the EPA administrator related to agriculture and rural communities. Haugen is also president of the North Dakota Grain Growers Association.
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., helped advance Haugen’s nomination to the committee.
“As a longtime farmer, Dennis Haugen has the knowledge and experience to provide valuable advice and recommendations to the EPA on environmental issues impacting agriculture producers,” Hoeven said. “We appreciate Administrator Wheeler for appointing Dennis to this committee and look forward to his efforts advocating for the interest of farmers and ranchers in North Dakota and across the nation.”