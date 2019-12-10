The stage has been set, finally, for a deal on a new North American trade agreement, which has been stalled amid both partisan rancor and concerns about various provisions ranging from labor standards to a 10-year protection for biologic drugs that might have kept prices high.
The U.S. House of Representatives has agreed to bring the USMCA trade deal to a vote in its chamber after nearly a year of negotiations. The measure is widely expected to pass, after which it will head to the Senate for its consideration.
North Dakota’s Congressional delegation all hailed the deal as a win for the state on several fronts, but most particularly, agriculture.
The deal is expected to increase U.S. agricultural and food exports to Canada and Mexico by $2.2 billion when fully implemented, Sen. John Hoeven said.
“After being held up for more than a year in the House, it is time that House leadership moves this agreement quickly and gets it over to the Senate,” Hoeven said. “With our farmers and ranchers challenged by severe weather and unjustified retaliatory tariffs, USMCA will provide important certainty regarding our two biggest trading partners and significant benefits for U.S. agriculture. Now the House has agreed to advance USMCA, Congress should move quickly to get it in place for the good of the country.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., meanwhile said the deal was long overdue.
“Advancing USMCA represents a win for North Dakota and the American people, and it will help our standing as we work to secure more trade deals around the world,” Cramer said. “I urge my colleagues to support it and to help make this deal become law.”
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, said the deal will create 180,000 new American jobs and increase the nation’s GDP by $70 billion.
“I am proud to stand with President Trump as we work to get this deal across the finish line,” Daines said. “The USMCA is a win-win for Montana and America, and will help our farmers and ranchers have certainty and access to important markets.”
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., called the deal a huge win.
“My only question is why it took so long,” he said. “Let’s get it done.”
Gov. Doug Burgum pointed out that Canada and Mexico are North Dakota’s largest trading partner, accounting for almost $5 billion in annual exports.
Burgum was among 26 governors signing a letter urging Congress to ratify the trade agreement.
“As we’ve been saying during more than a year of delays in the House, the USMCA is a tremendous opportunity to benefit our farmers, ranchers, business owners and innovators with a modernized agreement that rebalances trade in favor of the United States and strengthens our relationship with our top two trading partners,” Burgum said. “We’re deeply grateful to the Trump administration for its tireless work on this agreement, and we urge House leadership to put it to a vote quickly so it can advance to the Senate for approval and be implemented as soon as possible.”
National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson, and a former North Dakota agriculture commissioner, was qualified in his praise of the deal.
NFU has called for greater protections in the deal for American family farmers and ranchers, including stronger labor, environment, and enforcement provisions, revision of language related to the marketing exclusivity of certain prescription drugs, stronger anti-dumping protections for agricultural goods, and the re-establishment of Country of Origin Labeling or COOL.
“The free trade framework established by NAFTA has dominated our international trade deals over the past two-and-a-half decades, to the detriment of American workers – it has contributed to the movement of rural manufacturing jobs overseas, caused our national deficit to balloon, lowered wages, and eroded national sovereignty,” he said. “Though we are encouraged by efforts to reform this framework, earlier drafts of USMCA did not go far enough to protect family farmers and rural communities. We are hopeful that this version incorporates the board’s recommendations; as soon as more details are available, I will call a special meeting of the NFU Board of Directors to decide whether we will support or oppose the final deal.”