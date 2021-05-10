ADM will build out a $350 million soybean crushing plant at Spiritwood Energy Park, according to an announcement from Gov. Doug Burgum.
The $350 million plant, which will be the state’s first dedicated soybean crushing plant and refinery, represents long-term efforts to bring about more value-added agriculture products in the state, instead of merely exporting raw materials and adding that value elsewhere.
The plant will crush soybeans into meal and vegetable oil, the latter of which is a source for renewable diesel.
“This soybean processing plant is a gamechanger for North Dakota farmers, adding value and expanding the market for this important crop closer to home while also supporting the production of products such as renewable green diesel right here in North Dakota,” Burgum said. “Now, with innovative leader ADM and collaboration with local economic development and multiple state agencies, this exciting value-added project has come to fruition.”
Burgum credited a number of stakeholders for the deal, which will add 70 permanent jobs at the former barley malting facility. Once complete, sometime in 2023, the plant will be able to process up to 150,000 bushels of soybeans each day.
“We’re deeply grateful for ADM’s investment in our state and our highly productive farmers as well as the tireless efforts of so many who helped make this happen,” he said. “(These include) the Office of State Tax Commissioner, the Jamestown/Stutsman County Development Corp., North Dakota Department of Commerce, North Dakota Department of Agriculture, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, the state Legislature, and our entire congressional delegation.”
Hoeven said the facility will be a real boon to growers by not only adding value to the crop, but also reducing transportation costs to get the commodity to market.
“We’ve been working to bring this new soybean crushing facility to North Dakota and met with key leaders from ADM over two years ago to develop this plan,” he said. “We’re pleased that this new plant will be open in 2023, as it will provide a significant new market for North Dakota soybean growers, while creating good jobs and economic growth. We appreciate the work of ADM, as well as the governor, the other members of the delegation and the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corporation for their efforts on this exciting new opportunity.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer, meanwhile, praised the efforts of everyone involved.
“It’s a testament to the remarkable effort of our state and local leaders who have worked over the last couple of years to make this happen, especially the Bank of North Dakota, whose financial leadership made this possible,” he said. “Today’s announcement is no surprise when you consider the unique ecosystem created by our state’s sophisticated and ambitious soybean producers, our knowledgeable background in oil and gas, and ADM’s other major investments. This has been a long time coming, and I am glad to see it come to fruition.”
North Dakota ranked ninth in the nation for soybean production in 2020, with 190 million bushels of the legume reported by the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The heart of soybean country in North Dakota is Cass County, which grew the most soybeans in the nation in 2018. Stutsman, Richland, and Barnes have also ranked in the top 20 soy-bean producing counties in recent years.