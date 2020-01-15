Things to Know about China trade deal

The deal includes pledges to buy $200 billion more of U.S. goods over the next two years than it did in 2017. This includes an estimated $40 to $50 billion in farm goods, as well as an estimated $50 billion for energy.

China hasn’t committed publicly to any specific commodities, and has been vague about specific amounts in its own media. But it has also agreed in principal to continue an upward trajectory on purchases, to rebalance the U.S.-China trade relationship.

The Trump administration said the agreement will also establish a stronger dispute resolution system, as well as addressing numerous concerns when it comes to trade secrets, piracy, counterfeited goods, unfair technology transfer practices, and currency manipulation.

In return, the U.S. has agreed to modify its Section 301 tariff actions in a “significant’ way, and has already stopped listing China as a currency manipulator. However, the Trump administration also said it is leaving duties in place on about $370 billion worth of Chinese goods, which sets the stage for round two of negotiations with the country.