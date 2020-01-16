A rare bipartisan vote in the Senate will send the USMCA trade deal to President Donald Trump’s desk, where he is expected to sign it next week. It will be the second big trade win for the President in as many days.
The ratification process for USMCA is already complete in Mexico. This will just leave Canada to go for a done deal. That country's leadership has indicated they will finish their process once the deal is finalized in the U.S.
Agriculture groups and congressional delegates across Montana and North Dakota have applauded the bipartisan passage of the deal. It will end long unpopular Canadian programs that downgraded American wheat and undersold U.S. dairy for decades.
Perhaps the most often mentioned aspect of the deal, however, was simply stabilization of trade markets, which have been riding waves of uncertainty downward since the trade wars began two years ago, adding to what were already depressed commodity prices.
“With U.S. agriculture facing uncertainty in the global marketplace, the USMCA will provide a much-needed boost to producers and rural communities,” North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The new agreement ensures U.S. farmers, ranchers, and food processors can continue to access and grow exports to two of their most important global markets.”
Sen. John Hoeven also mentioned stability.
“The final approval of USMCA is tremendous news for our nation’s entire economy, especially for our agriculture producers, who are working to overcome the challenges of trade disputes and disasters,” said Hoeven. “This agreement provides farmers and ranchers much-needed certainty with our two largest trading partners, helping to remove barriers and better ensure they receive fair treatment. That’s why we worked promptly in the Senate to move USMCA forward, following a more than year-long delay by the House. I appreciate the efforts of my colleagues, who joined me in passing the agreement out of committee earlier this week and helped secure its timely approval in the full Senate.”
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, meanwhile touted statistics that show the measure will boost GDP by $68.2 billion (.35 percent) and create 176,000 jobs. That’s over a six-year period, according to the U.S. International Trade Commission analysis of USMCA.
“This trade deal is a big win for our farmers, ranchers, and small businesses across Montana and the country,” Daines said. “This deal provides certainty for Montana ag and protects critical access to our two biggest trading partners. I’m thankful for President Trump’s leadership getting this done, and look forward to it being signed into law.”
North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer, meanwhile, said the deal will affect more than 90 percent of North Dakota’s exports. North Dakota exported $7.9 billion in goods in 2018, of which $6.9 billion went to Canada, or 88 percent. The state exported an additional $228 million to Mexico.
“USMCA is a huge win for our producers. Its implementation will stimulate the economy, create new jobs, and increase exports with two of North Dakota’s top trading partners,” Cramer said. “It’s a shame this agreement was held up for over a year, but I’m thankful we got this done.”
Even Senator Jon Tester, who has been critical in general of Trump’s trade wars due to the turmoil it has caused markets, applauded the deal.
“Every Montanan working in production ag knows you need certainty and open markets to move your products,” Tester said. “The USMCA will help Montana producers regain the stability they’ve lost under this Administration and makes progress on critical issues like Canada’s discriminatory wheat grading practices. Enforcement is critical for this deal moving forward, but we can’t take our eye off the ball on expanding access to markets around the world so Montana producers have more avenues to turn a profit.”
Most farm groups also praised the deal. They, too, highlighted the stability it will bring to markets.
“This important trade agreement gives our farmers some stability with two of our largest trading partners in the world,” said Montana Grain Growers Association president Vince Mattson. ”It will serve as a pathway to better markets, improved prices and act as a stepping stone for many more trade agreements in the future.”
Montana Stockgrowers Association president Fred Wacker, meanwhile suggested the modernization of NAFTA will be worth roughly $1.8 billion per year.
“The passage of the USMCA is great for Montana ranchers and will provide our producers the certainty they need to continue to raise some of the best beef in the world,” he said. “We look forward to seeing this agreement implemented soon.”
North Dakota Stockgrowers said Mexico and Canada buy about $2 billion worth of beef each year.
“The USMCA is important to our state’s beef producers, as it preserves our duty-free, unrestricted access to our two neighboring countries and, additionally, codifies important sanitary and phytosanitary standards to ensure that trade rules are based on science, not the political whims of foreign governments," said North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) President Dan Rorvig, a McVille, N.D., cow-calf producer. "The U.S. Meat Export Federation estimates that U.S. beef exports add approximately $323 per head to each fed animal in the United States and the Canadian and Mexican purchases account for about $70 of that amount.”
The failure to address COOL, or country of origin labeling, remained a sticking point for some ag groups, however.
Montana Farmers Union President, Walter Schweitzer and National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson were among the latter.
‘While I am disappointed this deal fails to address important issues like country of origin labeling (COOL), it represents progress in raising labor and environmental standards,” Schweitzer said. “Let’s get this done so we can move on to expanding markets for family farmers and ranchers.”
Johnson, meanwhile, added that National Farmers Union has been a staunch opponent of NAFTA, which it blames for a massive trade deficit, rapid exportation of domestic jobs, a decline in wages, and the deterioration of national sovereignty.
“Though USMCA is not a perfect replacement, it does make some important changes to its predecessor. We are particularly encouraged by the inclusion of stronger labor standards, more robust enforcement mechanisms, and better environmental protections. On top of that, we are pleased to see the partial elimination of investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) arbitration procedure, which is the source of many of our aforementioned grievances against NAFTA,” Johnson said. “That being said, there is still significant room for improvement. This trade deal still doesn’t restore commonsense Country-of-Origin-Labeling, nor does it address import dumping. With that in mind, we urge Congress and the Trump administration to continue working to strengthen trade deals so they better support the success of family farmers and rural communities.”
Farm groups weren’t the only ones with praise. The National Mining Association also chimed in.
“Ensuring secure and reliable supply chains across our shared borders is critical to the health of our economy and the stability of all industries, including mining,” said NMA President and CEO Rich Nolan. “Today’s passage of the USMCA is welcome news for the American people and American industry. While we applaud this historic bipartisan action, the importance of ISDS protections for the mining industry must be addressed in future agreements.”