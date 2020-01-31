With the USMCA deal signed, President Donald Trump is already on the road touting his latest trade deal at a rally in Michigan.
Meanwhile, Montana and North Dakota farm groups and lawmakers were also touting the deal as a win.
“For farmers, this agreement means our wheat will be treated more fairly, thanks to Canada’s agreement to grade our wheat no less favorably than its own,” said North Dakota Farm Bureau President Daryl Lies. “The agreement also gives U.S. dairy products access to an additional 3.6 percent of Canada’s dairy market.”
Lies noted that additional steps are needed — Canada still has to ratify the deal — but said he is optimistic that USMCA and other trade deals will “set the stage for 2020 to begin a stronger decade for farmers and ranchers.”
North Dakota Stockmen’s Association president Dan Rorvig and Montana Stockgrowers Association President Fred Wacker both released similar statements praising the deal.
“The USMCA is important to our state’s beef producers, as it preserves our duty-free, unrestricted access to our two neighboring countries,” Rorvig said. “Of course the ratification of USMCA comes on the heels of a game-changing new trade deal with China, a new bilateral agreement with our largest export partners in Japan, and much-improved access to the European Union. These are all positive developments for our ranching communities.”
National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson, who is from North Dakota, also applauded passage of the deal.
“Since NAFTA set a precedent for unfettered free trade two-and-a-half decades ago, our nation’s trade deals have favored the interests of multinational corporations at the expense of family farmers and ranchers and rural economies,” Johnson said. “With the passage of USMCA, we are hopeful that this era is finally over and that some equity will be restored to international markets.”
Johnson thanked Democrats for working to strengthen the deal’s labor environmental, and pharmaceutical provisions, and said the deal should be considered a floor, not a ceiling.
“We encourage the Trump administration and Congress to build on this momentum to establish fair trade agreements that protect rural jobs, ensure fair prices for farmers, and restore sovereignty to the United States,” he said.
Meanwhile in Montana, Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer said he was glad that “unnecessary” trade tensions had been ended.
“While I’m disappointed this deal fails to address important issues like country of origin labeling (COOL), it represents progress in rising labor and environment standards,” he said. “Let’s get this done, so we can move on to expanding markets for family farmers and ranchers.”
Montana Farm Bureau President Hans McPherson, meanwhile, called the deal essential.
“Montana Farm Bureau has been working hard to see this agreement pass, and we truly appreciate Senator (Jon) Tester’s dedication to the USMCA and its benefit to Montana agriculture,” he said.
North Dakota’s Republican lawmakers also praised the deal.
“USMCA brings benefits for a wide range of industries across our country, and notably, provides better access to our two biggest trading partners for agriculture and energy producers in North Dakota,” U.S. Senator John Hoeven said. “We greatly appreciate the efforts of the administration to update our trade deal with Canada and Mexico, as well as my colleagues for our work together to secure its long overdue approval in the House and its prompt passage in the Senate.”
The deal eliminates Canada’s automatic downgrade of imported U.S. wheat to feed grade, Hoeven added, as well as making needed modernizations for intellectual property, digital trade, and financial services.
U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer, meanwhile, said the deal levels the playing field with North Dakota’s biggest trading partners.
“Thank you President Trump and our allies in Congress for their tireless work to make this deal a reality,” he said.
On the Montana side, Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines said the deal would create 180,000 new American jobs and boost the nation’s GDP by $70 million. That’s over a six-year time period, according to the U.S. International Trade Commission.
Daines watched the signing with Montana State Senator Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka.
“I’m proud to be here with my friends who have travelled up and through the northwest corner where we have a lot of trade going on with Canada,” Cuffe said. “And thank you to Senator Daines and Congressman Gianforte and thank you Donald Trump for the good job again.”
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, voted for USMCA, but said the administration still has work to do to restore the stability that’s been lost for American farmers due to trade wars.
“Montanans know we need certainty and open markets to keep our ag producers thriving, so it’s critical we focus on expanding access around the world so Montanans have more avenues to turn a profit,” he said.
Several North Dakota officials also weighed in.
“This agreement is a victory for American farmers, business owners and innovators, modernizing trade and strengthening our relationships with North Dakota’s two biggest trading partners,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We’re grateful to the administration and President Trump for signing this historic deal and providing increased market certainty and access to our world-class energy and agricultural producers, who can compete with anyone on a level playing field.”
The deal will improve trade relationships going forward, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.
“We’re grateful to the administration for securing this agreement with our two closest trading partners,” he said. “The new agreement brings our trading relationships into the 21st century, helps address technical trade barriers and will create more access to Canadian and Mexican markets.”