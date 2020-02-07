The USDA has announced the details of two new programs that will protect hemp crops from natural disasters, the Multi-Peril Crop Insurance Program, and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program. Here’s five things you need to know about it.
1. Multi-Peril Crop Insurance, covers lost yields due insurable causes for hemp grown for fiber, grain, or Cannabidiol (CBD) oil. MPCI Catastrophic 50/55 coverage is available, as well as additional coverage up to 75/100. Only 21 states are eligible for MCPI. Montana and North Dakota are among them.
2. Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, meanwhile, will protect against lower yields, destroyed crops, or prevented planting. NAP basic 50/55 coverage is available at 55 percent of the average market price for cop losses that exceed 50 percent of production. Buy-up coverage is available in some cases up to 65/100. NAP is available nationwide, wherever no permanent federal crop insurance program is available.
3. To be eligible for either program, hemp growers must have a valid license to grow hemp, and must comply with all applicable state, tribal, or federal regulations. The hemp must meet the statutory requirement of less than .3 percent THC. Hemp with THC above that is not insurable, and is an ineligible cause of loss.
4. For MPCI, growers need at least one year of hemp-growing history, as well as a contract for sale of the insured hemp. The minimum acreage is 5 acres for CBD and 20 acres for grain and fiber. For NAP, the grower must have a hemp contract. Default of a contract is not an eligible loss for MPCI or NAP payments.
5. The deadline to enroll for MPCI and NAP is March 15, but since that is a Sunday, growers actually have until March 16 to sign up. Acreage reports for the two programs are due by Aug. 15. Visit your local Farm Service Agency for more details.