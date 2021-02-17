The North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition re-elected officers and directors to its board of directors at its annual meeting in January.
Officers elected to another three-year term were Chairman Jerry Doan and Secretary/Treasurer Jed Rider. Vice Chairman Jay Reiser, Past Chair Chad Njos and other board member Darrell Oswald, Justin Maddock, Kenny Miller, and Pete Kronberg remain serving on the board.
• Chairman Jerry Doan of McKenzie, along with his wife and family, raises cattle and bison on the Black Leg Ranch. He practices holistic management through planned rotational grazing, regenerating soil health and wildlife. He and his family have also stacked complementary enterprises including a hunting/outfitting business, an agritourism operation, Black Leg Brewery, and Black Leg Ranch Meats.
• Secretary/Treasurer Jed Rider of Alexander and his wife manage a 250 cow/calf operation as a soil regeneration tool. He practices holistic management through a planned grazing system that consists of tame and native pastures, upper river breaks, rangeland, and bale grazing.
• Derrick Dukart of Manning, Dustin and Barbara Roise of Powers Lake, and John and Annie Carlson of Mercer were approved as mentors for NDGLC. NDGLC mentors are a grassroots-based network of North Dakota grazing land managers, who have agreed to provide guidance and counsel on grassland management to interested ranchers and agency personnel.
The North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition (NDGLC) was organized by a grassroots group in 1996 to improve stewardship through regenerative and profitable grazing management for promoting the health and regeneration of North Dakota’s grasslands. For more information on NDGLC visit www.ndglc.com.