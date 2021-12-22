The Natural Resource Conservation Service is awarding $875,000 to North Dakota Agricultural Mitigation, which is a partnership between six North Dakota commodity groups to help cover the costs of establishing wetland banks to meet federal conservation requirements.
Sen. John Hoeven was instrumental in the grant award. As a member of the 2018 Farm Bill Conference Committee, Hoeven worked to reauthorize the Wetlands Mitigation Banking Program, which made the award. Hoeven also secured $5 million per year for the program through annual appropriations legislation, and led the North Dakota delegation in urging NRCS to approve North Dakota’ Agricultural Mitigation’s application.
“Our farmers and ranchers know their land and are in the best position to properly protect the quality of our soil and water,” Sen. Hoeven said. “That’s why we’ve worked to make this wetland banking program available. Under this award, NDAM will provide needed flexibility for producers’ operations and help ensure they can comply with federal mandates without having to fully shoulder the resulting burdensome costs.”
The funding is very important for North Dakota’s producers, particularly this year, NDAM President Joshua Stutrud said.
“Farmers and ranchers are already facing significant challenges this year, from rising input costs to drought, and federal regulations can make it harder to overcome these difficulties,” he said. “We created this coalition to empower producers to make the best use of their land while enhancing the quality of wetlands in our state. That’s a win for producers and the environment, and we appreciate Senator Hoeven’s hard work to make this option available to producers.
Act improves beef contract transparency
A bipartisan bill that creates a library for cattle contracts within the USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service Department unanimously passed the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a media release from Rep. Kelly Armstrong.
Armstrong, a supporter of the bill,, said the legislation will improve the transparency of the market by allowing cattlemen to look at contract terms being offered by packers.
The bill was led by U.S. Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-South Dakota, and Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.
“Providing updated data is an important part of ensuring our ranchers have more tools at their disposal,” Armstrong said. “I support Congressmen Johnson and Cuellar’s bill that improves transparency in the beef supply chain and gives more leverage to North Dakota’s cattle producers. I look forward to its consideration and passage in the Senate.”
Junkert retiring
Ken Junkert, longtime director of Administrative Services Division of the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, is retiring at the end of January.
Junkert joined the department 32 years ago as an intern and has served under three different agriculture commissioners. The UND graduate worked in the apiary and consumer protection areas before serving as environmental services coordinator from 1991 to 1997, and then became a division director. He has been a division director for various divisions for 25 years. He also served as acting deputy agriculture commissioner in 2013.
“Ken’s absence will definitely be felt,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “His commitment to the department and agriculture community and his institutional knowledge are valuable assets that will be difficult to replace.”
Junkert said it was a great honor to serve, and that he looks forward to the next chapter of his career. He lives in Bismarck with his wife, Dawn, and daughter Abigail.
What’s the snowpack look like?
New 30-year normals for snowpack and precipitation at western U.S. monitoring stations have been published by the Natural Resources Conservation Service Snow Survey and Water Supply Forecasting Program.
These new normals are recalculated each decade and serve as a benchmark for keeping tabs on future water supply conditions. To learn more, visit online at https://tinyurl.com/3zbjh35r.
NDFB Scholarships available, conference planned for February
North Dakota Farm Bureau will be awarding several $1,000 scholarships for students pursuing a major in agriculture or students already enrolled in an agriculture program in college. They also have scholarships for Farm Bureau family members and the Becki Palmer Scholarship for all high school seniors whose parents are members.
The scholarships are possible thanks to generous donations to the NDFB Foundation and fundraising activities, such as the live auction at the NDFB Annual Meeting in November, which raised $8,500. Last year, NDFB awarded scholarships to eight students.
Applications are online at www.ndfb.org/edusafe/scholarships. They are due by march 15, 2022. If emailed, they must be emailed no later than 11:59 p.m. March 15.
Tax deductible contributions to the NDFB Foundation may be sent to PO Box 2064, Fargo N.D., 58107. Stipulate that the gift is for the scholarship fund.
NDFB is also gearing up for the Farm and Ranch Conference Feb. 4 and 5 in Dickinson at the Astoria Hotel. Topics at the event include starting your own business, better utilizing land, diversifying agriculture, meat marketing strategies and more. For details about the even tor to register, visit online at https://bit.ly/2022-FR-Conference.
North Dakota agriculture helping out in Kentucky
The North Dakota Department of Agriculture reports that agricultural-related recovery efforts are underway in Kentucky, after the devastating tornadoes that hit the state Dec. 10 and 11.
“The agriculture community always comes together to help each other in times of need,” North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “If you want to help impacted Kentucky farmers and ranchers, there are several ways to do so.”
Those who which to make monetary donations to relief efforts can make them to the Kentucky Agriculture Relief Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyagrelieffund.
Donations of farm materials, such as fencing, can also be made to the Kentucky Ag Disaster Donations operation. More information on that is available at https://www.kyagr.com/tornado/.
Renewables give canola some love
Canola oil finally has a spot at the renewables table, with the EPA including it as an “advanced biofuel” under the RFS in its regulatory agenda for for Fall 2021. The rule making is to take place in January 2022.
Various farm groups including National Farmers Union have been calling for increased use of biofuels to provide new market alternatives for America’s farming and rural communities.
“Farmers stand ready to meet the increasing demand for biofuels, but regulatory certainty is needed to expand production, remove any distortions in the market for canola oil, and make additional investments in processing,” NFU President Rob Larew said. “This EPA announcement is encouraging, and we urge prompt action to provide much-needed market alternatives and economic stability to America’s farming and rural communities.”
Record year for beef exports
Through the first 10 months of 2021, beef exports are 17 percent higher year over year, rising to a total of 1.19 million mt. Export values, meanwhile have increased 38 percent rising to $8.53 billion. That is greater than the 2018 record of $8.33 billion for the 10 months, with two months left to go in the year.
Beef exports for the month of October, meanwhile, were up 7.5 percent year over year, while export values climbed 48 percent to $956.9 million — the second highest on record, behind August 2021.
Growth in Asian markets has helped take beef exports to the top. U.S. beef exports are expected to top $2 billion this year in South Korea, Japan and China/HongKong.
China exports alone have grown more than 500 percent in volume to 154,857 mt and more than 600 percent in value to $1.26 billion, thanks to the Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement that was negotiated during the Trump administration.
Exports to Central America have also exceeded records, climbing 60 percent year over year to 17,713 mt and rising 90 percent in value to $107.9 million.
South American exports, meanwhile were 29 percent higher year over. Year at 25,885 mt, while value rose 79 percent to $141.2 million.
Certified organic, transitioning operations deadline extended
The USDA is extending the deadline for agricultural producers who are either certified organic or transitioning to certified organic, to apply for pandemic assistance that will cover the cost of certification and education expenses. The new deadline is now Feb. 4, 2022, rather than Jan. 7.
Signups for the program began Nov. 8.
USDA expands partnerships for CREP
The rules for the USDA’s Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program once required a 50 percent match from partners in the form of direct payments. That made it difficult for certain groups to participate as partners in the program. The Biden administration has changed that rule, allowing partners to negotiate both the level of matching funds and the type, which can now include in-kind contributions or technical assistance. This change will allow greater flexibility and additional partners, including tribal groups and non-governmental organizations, to participate in the program.
To support the changes, USDA has hired three additional CREP staff to work regionally on expanding the program’s availability.
North Dakota’s CREP agent is Kim Martin, while Montana’s is Patrick Lewis. To learn more about the CREP program, visit online at https://tinyurl.com/yckpbmur.