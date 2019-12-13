North Dakota officials on Thursday unveiled a program that will reimburse eligible ranchers for a portion of feed transportation expenses.
The Emergency Feed Transportation Assistance Program will help producers who have verifiable feed losses as a result of extraordinary weather conditions this fall, Gov. Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.
The state Emergency Commission on Wednesday approved $250,000 for the program.
There are several eligibility requirements. Producers must provide verifiable feed losses through photos, written descriptions and third-party verifications. Applicants must have receipts for purchased feed and transportation costs.
Transportation costs will be reviewed and approved based on standard trucking rates. The program will reimburse producers a portion of expenses dependent on the total amount of approved applications.
For more information or to apply, go to www.nd.gov/ndda. Applications must be submitted or postmarked by Feb. 10.