What if you could boost the average profitability of your field operations by as much as $63.79 per acre?
That’s not out of reach with today's precision agriculture, and a North Dakota farmer is helping show the way, in conjunction with the Pheasant’s Forever precision agriculture program.
Christof Just and his wife Kelli were selected as Pheasant Forever’s 2020 Precision Farmer of the Year for their innovative use of precision agriculture to boost both profit and wildlife conservation on their farming and cattle ranch, located about 50 miles south of Jamestown. They were given the award, which is sponsored by John Deere, during the Precision Ag Workshop at the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic.
The Justs used Pheasants Forever’s precision agriculture program to identify marginal cropland on their operation, and switch that to something that would be more profitable for them, and better for wildlife, too.
Through the program, an 87-acre tract of marginal cropland in a 429-acre row crop field was restored to forage production for stock cows, increasing the field’s profits by $22 per acre.
Funds for the forage barley, alfalfa, and a salt-tolerant grass seed mixture to address salinity were provided by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department through the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act on a 75 percent cost-share.
Another 12.7 acres of marginal acres on the western side of a 60-acre row crop field were switched to perennial forage production, increasing the field’s average profitability by $63.79 per acre. The strip connects with adjacent pasture land.
Just said he will continue looking for more marginal acres that he can boost using the program.
“Pheasants Forever has been extremely helpful for making our farming and ranching operation more profitable in the long run, while protecting the environmental assets we care so much about,” Just said. “It was a pleasure to work alongside Melissa Shockman, and we look forward to future land improvements with her assistance.”
Shockman said the project is a great example of how agriculture producers can put precision agriculture to work in the field to improve both the economics of their operations and the habitat for wildlife.
“With (Just’s) background in agronomy and having served on the LaMoure County Soil Conservation Board for the last 15 years, it is rewarding to work with someone who has become an advocate for, and mentor to, his community regarding soil health and incorporating conservation into production agriculture,” she said.