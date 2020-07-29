The North Dakota Corn Growers Association held a virtual day on Capitol Hill this past week and met extensively with each of the three members of Congress to discuss its priorities. Typically, its leaders would travel to Washington, D.C. to meet face-to-face but because of COVID-19, it was changed to virtual meetings.
Despite so, the meetings were very productive. While many other state associations met with Congressional staff, North Dakota Corn Growers leaders got to visit with the members of Congress themselves. Having each Member of Congress present was a bonus for NDCGA and speaks to the history and importance of the relationships and stature the association’s leadership has with each member of Congress. “It’s a tribute to the respect the organization has in the state,” said NDCGA President Rob Hanson of Wimbledon.
Both Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer spoke about the Senate’s work on the next stimulus package and several provisions that North Dakota’s corn leaders support: Paycheck Protection Program funding, business liability protection, and additional direct financial assistance to ag producers to blunt the impacts of COVID. The NDCGA emphasized the need for one of its biggest markets in the state, ethanol, to receive assistance this go-around. Such decisions and votes are likely next month.
Both of the senators and the state’s House member, Congressman Kelly Armstrong, also expressed a commitment to continue working on necessary changes to current Prevented Planting program rules, namely moving up the haying and grazing date of cover crops from Nov. 1 at least one month. Also, they committed to helping farmers with challenges with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) wetland easements determinations.
Cramer extended an invitation to the corn growers to meet with key FWS leadership next month in in Devil’s Lake, “another opportunity for the state’s corn producers to have their voices heard,” said Hanson. Furthermore, all three members expressed support for the Renewable Fuel Standard and their backing of trade agreements, such as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that went into effect July 1.
“We are so very fortunate to have the time and full attention of all three of North Dakota’s members of Congress in times like these,” said Brenda Elmer, NDCGA Executive Director. “They get the fact that when ag suffers in North Dakota, we all feel the impact. Our growers’ corn goes to livestock, ethanol, and exports, and we need to do everything we can to fire on all cylinders on each of those fronts so that the state’s ag economy can bounce back from COVID.”