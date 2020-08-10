Harvest continued last week in northwestern North Dakota with isolated to scattered thunderstorms and normal high temperatures in the 80s.
In the District 2 operations area, which includes McKenzie, Mountrail, and Williams Counties, seven hail suppression flights were flown by project aircraft on Aug. 4 and 9.
The weather this week in northwestern North Dakota remains favorable for harvest.
Only isolated thunderstorms are forecast for midweek as an upper level trough swings through the region. Near average high temperatures in the 80s can be expected once again, with a brief appearance of 90 degree weather midweek.
Radar facilities in Stanley operate around the clock during the NDCMP. Radar images can be viewed on the Atmospheric Resource Board's website at http://www.swc.nd.gov/arb. The NDCMP will continue through the end of August.