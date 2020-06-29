Many areas of northwestern North Dakota received much needed precipitation during the latter half of last week. In the District 2 operations area, which includes McKenzie, Mountrail, and Williams Counties, aircraft conducted seeding operations on June 24-25 and 27-28. Last week, fourteen flights were flown by project aircraft.
A slow moving upper level trough located over the intermountain west will continue precipitation chances for northwestern North Dakota this week. Hot and unsettled conditions for the beginning of the week are followed by cooler weather mid-week. A return to 90 degree weather over the 4th of July weekend occurs as the trough moves northward into Canada allowing an upper level ridge to develop.
Radar facilities in Stanley operate around the clock during the NDCMP. Radar images can be viewed on the Atmospheric Resource Board's website at http://www.swc.nd.gov/arb. The NDCMP will continue through the end of August.