The North Dakota Beef Commission is sending $200,000 to the USMEF U.S. Beef Promotion Partnership for an effort that is aimed at regaining lost trade with Japan.
The effort will build a sustainable presence for beef in Japan, by increasing consumer confidence in the overall quality, value, and safety of U.S. beef.
“It all comes back to adding value and demand to beef products,” says Clark Price, ex-officio member of the NDBC and the Commission’s representative on the USMEF. “If we can increase exports, that value comes back to our producers.”
The funding from the North Dakota beef checkoff will also leverage funds from USDA beef and feed grain checkoff programs, and will also generate funding from various government sources, non-checkoff industry groups, and third-party contributors.
U.S. beef exports in 2019 were $8.1 billion, however, exports to Japan dropped 6 percent year over year in both volume and value due to a significant tariff rate disadvantage compared to countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Mexico.
The future, however, looks bright, according to USMEF. The tariff that had resulted in lost market share was lowered as of Jan. 1 to match those imposed on major competitors. There will be another round of tariff rate cuts on April 1, when the new Japanese fiscal year begins.
Japan’s domestic beef production is projected to decline 10 percent. That, combined with rising beef consumption in that country, means there are real opportunities to regain lost market share.
USMEF is forecasting that exports to Japan could reach $2.3 billion in 2020 and approach $2.8 billion by 2025.
“We’ve got so much room to grow in this market, because the demand is there. I wouldn’t be surprised to see our beef exports grow significantly, and far beyond projections,” says Price. “If we can reach more people with high quality U.S. beef, that is how we allow our producers at home to increase beef production and get more value out of the cattle we produce.”
USMEF is headquartered in Colorado, where it carries out market development activities on behalf of the U.s. red meat industries in more than 80 countries. It receives funding from a variety of sources, including membership dues, private contributions, and commodity checkoff programs. As a cooperator with the USDA, it also receives funds from the USDA’s Market Access, Emerging Markets and Foreign Market Development programs.
The mission of North Dakota Beef Commission, meanwhile, which manages the beef checkoff program, is to enhance beef demand by strengthening consumer trust and exceeding consumer expectations. Learn more at www.ndbeef.org.