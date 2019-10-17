BISMARCK — North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is urging the public to respect unharvested crops because of the recent wet weather and recent snowfall.
“We’ve had incidents where snowmobilers have driven in unharvested soybean fields and corn fields,” Goehring said in a news release Wednesday, Oct. 16. “Unseasonable weather has delayed harvest and many crops are still out in the field. Please take care when hunting or snowmobiling to ensure you aren’t in unharvested crops.”
Goehring said people should contact landowners regarding access. Goehring also urged drivers to try to avoid minimal maintenance roadways in poor condition and consider alternate routes.
“Our farmers and ranchers struggle to utilize those roads to haul hay and harvest crops and unnecessary travel on those roads continues to compromise their integrity,” he said.
Goehring said to be mindful and avoid roads or trails that are muddy or covered in water. Driving over roads in these conditions will tax road infrastructure.