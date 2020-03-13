North Dakota has three new seed varieties it is releasing for the County Seed Increase Program this year, a new oat, soybean and a new yellow pea.
The seed release is another step in the process of release for new North Dakota varieties. Growers who want to help increase the seed must be members of the North Dakota Crop Improvement Association to be eligible. They will be growing registered seed.
Requests for the seed should be submitted to the Williston Extension Center no later than March 18. Call 701-577-4595 or stop by the office at 302 E. Broadway in Williston to submit a request for review by the Williams County Ag Improvement Association.
Kyle Dragseth is the farm manager at the Williston Research Extension Center. He believes Williams County growers should be particularly interested in the new yellow pea, ND Dawn.
The seed is showing yields comparable to standard cultivars Agassiz, Copper, and Admiral, and outperforms cultivars such as CDC Golden, Striker and Aragorn, according to 2015 to 2017 data from 18 different nurseries.
It is about 3 centimeters shorter than Agassiz, but about 10 centimeters taller than CDC Striker. Seed size, meanwhile, is uniform and similar to Navarro. It is a bit larger than Agassiz.
“We increased that variety here, and we have the most seed source here to go out with (in the state),” Dragseth said. “ND Dawn is NDSU’s first yellow pea, and that’s kind of exciting in that regard. It is a good solid yielder and has good standability. It also has above average protein.”
Protein is a new buzzword when it comes to peas, and premiums for higher protein are becoming more and more common. Processors can get discounted as well when total proteins are less than 22 percent.
“This pea is not the highest protein, but it is above average,” Dragseth said. “So, I think it will be enticing.”
ND Heart, meanwhile, was not one of the seed varieties Dragseth chose to increase, but it is one he believes a solid choice for Williams County growers.
The grain is similar to HiFi in grain yield and test weight, but with fewer thin kernels. It also has higher protein and glucan than HiFi.
“They are looking at that oat for human consumption because it does have excellent protein,” Dragseth said. “The buzz word with it is glucan. Its glucan concentration is very high. So they think it fits more for specialty milling markets in the human food market. It is a good oat absolutely.”
The soybean, meanwhile, ND Dickey, is not one he recommends for Williams County growers.
It is a conventional soybean, aimed at non-GMO markets.
“The variety is a little too late of maturity for Williams County,” Dragseth said. “You are looking at more south of 200 probably, preferably in my mind, I94 south to the South Dakota border is where that variety will fit.”
The bean has a .7 maturity rating, Dragseth said. Williams County growers should look more for varieties with a double O maturity rating.
“Our average frost date is before Sept. 15, so if the bean isn’t mature before that, it’s not good,” Dragseth said. “It is a good variety if it fits your season. It has a good IDC rating. That is iron-deficiency chlorosis. And it is high-yielding and good-standing. But I can’t recommend it for Williams County and that’s why I didn’t grow it for our growers.”
In southeast North Dakota, its yield was higher than ND Stutsman, with maturity on the same day. It is resistant to lodging as well as iron-deficiency chlorosis.
Dragseth added that wheat breeders are working on several promising new wheat varieties that should be good in Williams County. There are three new spring wheats making their way through the pipeline, which he is looking forward to, and there are new durum varieties that look promising as well.
“It’s always encouraging to have something positive in the pipeline,” Dragseth said.