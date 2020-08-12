There’s a new variety of winter wheat out, and it’s available for the County Seed Increase Program this fall.
The new variety is called ND Noreen, and it is a hard red winter wheat with high yield potential for the region.
Interested growers need to submit their request for this new seed by Aug. 20 to Kelly Leo with the NDSU Extension Office located at 302 E. Broadway.
For details, contact Leo at 701-577-4595. There will be about 1,000 bushels available for county distribution. The seed is packaged in 40-bushel totes.
An allocation meeting will follow the seed request deadline, and then notices of allocations will be sent out to counties and posted at the NDCISA website at www.ndcropimprovement.com.
The seed is $15 per bushel. There’s a 75-cent research or royalty fee per bushel.
Noreen is among seeds that Williston Research Extension Center’s Foundation Seed program grew this year, though it isn't the entity that will have seeds available to growers this year.
Kyle Dragseth, director of the Foundation Seed program for WREC said the variety grew well considering the dry conditions the region experienced.
“It has good standability and good winter hardiness,” he said. “And of course the yield and quality are also good.”
Noreen was derived from a cross of Decade/Armor, and was selected from F2 hybrid seeds donated by Dr. Phil Bruckner, Montana State University, in 2011 at the inception of the breeding program.
It is similar to Jerry, Dragseth said, which has been a popular winter wheat variety in the region.
“It’s a Jerry replacement,” he said. “It’s probably the most resistant for diseases like your rusts and those things.”
The variety also appears to carry a gene for aluminum tolerance, which is not present in Jerry.
Another winter wheat that Dragseth grew at WREC this year is called Ray, and comes from Montana wheat breeders. It is an awnless variety with thicker foliage and a wider flag leaf that works well as a dual purpose crop.
“One of the parents of Ray is Willowcreek,” Dragseth said. “The nice thing about Ray, you will get tonnage for hay, but if you combine it, it will run with the rest of the winter wheat for yield and protein, so that is kind of a big deal.”
Dragseth is also working on a new forage barley, forage oat, and a durum out of Canada, which he said looks good so far.
“We haven’t combined (the durum yet), though,” he added.