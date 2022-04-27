livestock cattle grazing agriculture file photo

Cattle graze on a farm along Highway 2 in Williams County.

 Renée Jean • Williston Herald

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The North Dakota State University Extension small farms team is hosting a comprehensive and interactive Local Meat Production webinar series scheduled for Tuesday evenings in May. The five-part series will cover topics from production management to customer relations and will help prepare meat and poultry producers to effectively market their products in innovative ways.

An interactive panel discussion and Q&A session will help attendees learn more about how they can produce and market high-quality meat and poultry products in North Dakota.

“It is a mission of our NDSU Extension small farms team to connect producers and consumers, and we feel we can provide expertise across the supply chain for our stakeholders,” says Lindy Berg, NDSU Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Towner County.

The series begins at 7 p.m. CDT on May 3 and continues for five weeks to provide the full supply chain perspective. Registration is required at www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/events/farm-market-webinar-series, and registered participants will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.

“This series is perfect for producers wanting to meet the needs of consumers looking to buy locally,” says Travis Hoffman, NDSU and University of Minnesota Extension sheep specialist. “Our goal is to help small farmers differentiate their product, reach production marketing goals, and provide meat, poultry and eggs to consumers who wish to know where their food comes from.”

The webinar series’ scheduled dates, topics and speakers are:

May 3: Getting Livestock Ready for Harvest

Hoffman

Lisa Pederson, NDSU Extension livestock specialist

CJ and Calli Thorne, Triangle M Ranch and Feedlot

Daryl Lies, co-owner, 6 in 1 Meats

May 10: Meat and Poultry in Farmer’s Markets and Farm to School

Jan Stankiewicz, NDSU Extension community health and nutrition specialist

Kristine Kostuck, local foods marketing specialist, North Dakota Department of Agriculture

Deb Egeland, North Dakota Department of Public Instruction

May 17: Retail Meats and Inventory Management

Hoffman

Ron and Beth Wolff, Wolff Suffolks

Joana Friesz, Friesz Livestock

Isaac Brunkow, Brunkow Family Lamb

Spencer Wirt, general manager, 6 in 1 Meats

May 24: Building Your Consumer Relationships for Success

Berg

Annie Carlson, Morning Joy Farm

Isaac Brunkow. Brunkow Family Lamb

May 31: Poultry Meat and Egg Production

Penny Nester, NDSU Extension – Kidder County agriculture and natural resources agent

Wayne Martin, UMN Extension educator

Julie Garden-Robinson, NDSU Extension food and nutrition specialist

Adam and Apryl Mawby, Gardendwellers Ranch



Tags

Load comments