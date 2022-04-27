The North Dakota State University Extension small farms team is hosting a comprehensive and interactive Local Meat Production webinar series scheduled for Tuesday evenings in May. The five-part series will cover topics from production management to customer relations and will help prepare meat and poultry producers to effectively market their products in innovative ways.
An interactive panel discussion and Q&A session will help attendees learn more about how they can produce and market high-quality meat and poultry products in North Dakota.
“It is a mission of our NDSU Extension small farms team to connect producers and consumers, and we feel we can provide expertise across the supply chain for our stakeholders,” says Lindy Berg, NDSU Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Towner County.
The series begins at 7 p.m. CDT on May 3 and continues for five weeks to provide the full supply chain perspective. Registration is required at www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/events/farm-market-webinar-series, and registered participants will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.
“This series is perfect for producers wanting to meet the needs of consumers looking to buy locally,” says Travis Hoffman, NDSU and University of Minnesota Extension sheep specialist. “Our goal is to help small farmers differentiate their product, reach production marketing goals, and provide meat, poultry and eggs to consumers who wish to know where their food comes from.”
The webinar series’ scheduled dates, topics and speakers are:
May 3: Getting Livestock Ready for Harvest
Hoffman
Lisa Pederson, NDSU Extension livestock specialist
CJ and Calli Thorne, Triangle M Ranch and Feedlot
Daryl Lies, co-owner, 6 in 1 Meats
May 10: Meat and Poultry in Farmer’s Markets and Farm to School
Jan Stankiewicz, NDSU Extension community health and nutrition specialist
Kristine Kostuck, local foods marketing specialist, North Dakota Department of Agriculture
Deb Egeland, North Dakota Department of Public Instruction
May 17: Retail Meats and Inventory Management
Hoffman
Ron and Beth Wolff, Wolff Suffolks
Joana Friesz, Friesz Livestock
Isaac Brunkow, Brunkow Family Lamb
Spencer Wirt, general manager, 6 in 1 Meats
May 24: Building Your Consumer Relationships for Success
Berg
Annie Carlson, Morning Joy Farm
Isaac Brunkow. Brunkow Family Lamb
May 31: Poultry Meat and Egg Production
Penny Nester, NDSU Extension – Kidder County agriculture and natural resources agent
Wayne Martin, UMN Extension educator
Julie Garden-Robinson, NDSU Extension food and nutrition specialist
Adam and Apryl Mawby, Gardendwellers Ranch