Several North Dakota State University Extension agents and a specialist received awards at the recent National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals virtual conference in Boise, Idaho.
The awards and the recipients were:
Achievement of Service (recognizes recipients for providing 4-H programming for more than three but less than seven years): Caroline Homan, 4-H youth development agent, LaMoure County, and Angie Johnson, agriculture and natural resources agent, Steele County
Distinguished Service (recognizes recipients for providing 4-H programming for seven or more years): Kari Helgoe, family and community wellness agent, Pembina County, and Acacia Stuckle, 4-H youth development and family and community wellness agent, Emmons County
Meritorious Service (recognizes recipients for providing 4-H programming for 15 or more years): Rachelle Vettern, professor and leadership and volunteer development specialist, Center for 4-H Youth Development
The North Dakota Association of Extension 4-H Youth Workers nominated these individuals for their dedication and service to 4-H youth.