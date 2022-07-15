Director Jerry Bergman of the Williston Research Extension Center was optimistic about showing farmers all of the data the extension center has gathered to date. This data will be used to inform farmers what they can do better in horticulture and dry land farming.
“With all the moisture this year and late planting the crops should do well, and if we don’t have an early frost there should be above average crops,” Bergman said. “We do have some grasshopper issues carrying over from the drought. So some farmers have had to replant or spray to control the grasshopper.”
With the current state of inflation the farmer’s input costs are up for fertilizer, herbicides and fuels.
“The farmer is bearing the brunt of the cost today,” Bergman said. “One good thing is commodity prices are up, so that’s a help. The general mood is optimistic and positive but that’s the way farmers are.”
The study kicking off this year’s crop tour evaluated NDSU pea breeding lines for Aphanomyces root rot resistance. The goal is to develop pea varieties that are less susceptible to this pathogen. Plant pathologist Dr. Audrey Kalil, with Williston Research Extension Center, presented data from the joint study. Other researchers on the project include plant pathologist Dr. Frankie Crutcher, with MSU EARC, as well as Joun Rickertson (NDSU HREC), Eric Eriksmoen (NDSU NCREC), Dr. Pat Carr(MSU CARC) and Dr. Kent McVay (MSU SARC).
This chickpea planting date study was initiated at the request of the Northern Pulse Growers Association, who funded the study. There are six sites total, Minot, Williston Hettinger and three in Montana at Sidney, Huntley and Mocassin at their research centers.
The project focuses on planting dates for chickpeas and takes into account the disease management, high temperatures and low disease pressure. The growing conditions across North Dakota and Montana vary substantially so the data will not be one size fits all.
“We don’t have a lot of acres of chickpeas in our part of the world, but I am hopeful that will change,” Kalil said.
Both peas and lentils are susceptible to Aphanomyces root rot, and the same Fusarium species that cause Fusarium root rot.
“Over time, you end up with a build-up of these pathogens in the soil with a short rotation,” Kalil said. “A minimum four-year rotation where either peas or lentils are only planted once in that cycle will help slow the build-up of these pathogens in the soil.”
A lot of the peas looked good in this field study until they were dug up at the early vegetative growth stages (V4), which showed some of the roots were completely rotted while the above ground tissue was still green and healthy.
“There is nothing you can do now about root rot,” Kalil said. “Determining if you have a problem in your field is important in driving rotation decisions in the future. Where root rot is present, it is a good idea to lengthen the rotation to allow time for the pathogen levels to decrease.”
Chickpeas are considered moderately resistant to Aphanomyces root rot and are highly adapted to low rainfall conditions.
“They might be a good option for an alternative legume for peas or lentils in our region.” she added.
At the time of the crop tour, the last planting date was May 20, across the entire geography.
“What makes chickpea different then the pea and lentil, goes back to below ground and the soil borne pathogens,” Kalil said. “Chickpeas happen to be very susceptible to Pythium. Delayed planting may have a benefit, as Pythium is most aggressive in cool and wet conditions.”
Another disease researchers are concerned about in chickpeas is Ascochyta blight. They are evaluating the effects of planting date on Ascochyta blight severity and yield losses due to the disease.
In the researchers’ studies conducted in 2021, they observed a reduction in yield when comparing an early May planting date to a late May planting date but it is not clear if pushing back the planting date to May 25th will result in yield loss compared to a May 20th last plant date.
“Also under higher rainfall conditions differences in yield across planting dates may be different from 2021,” Kalil said. “Where the early planted crops may have had better access to moisture.”