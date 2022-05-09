The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA)will be hosting its 2022 Spring Roundups, “Together Toward Tomorrow,” May 31, June 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7 in Montpelier, Towner, Bismarck, Maddock, Amidon and Carson, N.D. The Spring Roundups serve as the organization’s district meetings and will include socials, suppers, informational programs, NDSA Nominating Committee meetings and local brand inspector meetings.
In each location, the brand inspectors meeting begins at 5 p.m., with the social and cornhole tournament at 5:30 p.m., the supper at 6:30 p.m. and the program and Nominating Committee meeting following. All times are local.
“The Spring Roundups are designed to bring the association to its members — to provide information to the state’s cattle producers and to gather their valuable input to move the NDSA forward, together toward tomorrow,” said NDSA President Jeff Schafer, a New Rockford, N.D., cow-calf producer and feeder. “I invite members to bring their input and ideas, have the conversations for the betterment of the very industry that supports cattle producers and enjoy a delicious beef meal with new and old friends.”
Here are the Roundup details:
District 1
The District 1 Spring Roundup will be held at the Maddock Opera House in Maddock, N.D., on June 3. The program will include Schafer and NDSA Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson, who will discuss the NDSA’s recent work, and North Dakota cattleman and consultant Travis Maddock, who will discuss current trends in the beef industry.
The District 1 Spring Roundup is being hosted by District Chairman Justin Maddock of Maddock, N.D.
District 2
The District 2 Spring Roundup will be held at the C-B Charolais Sale Facility near Montpelier, N.D., on May 31. The program will include Schafer; Ellingson; Steele Veterinary Clinic owner and veterinarian Dr. Troy Dutton, who will discuss early weaning protocols; and North Dakota State University (NDSU) Research Animal Scientist Dr. Colin Tobin, who will speak on nutrition for early weaning.
The District 2 Spring Roundup is being hosted by District Chairman Jared Higgins of Woodworth, N.D.
District 3
The District 3 Spring Roundup will be held under a tent at the NDSA’s new lot at 4520 Ottawa Street, Bismarck, N.D. 58503, on June 2. The program will include Schafer; Ellingson; North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation President Dan Rorvig, who will discuss recent Foundation work and the fundraising campaign for the new NDSA headquarters; and NDSU Department of Animal Sciences Associate Professor Dr. Robert Maddock, who will speak on plant-based and cell-cultured protein.
The District 3 Spring Roundup is being hosted by District Chairman Lowell Malard of Bismarck, N.D.
District 4
The District 4 Spring Roundup will be held at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Carson, N.D., on June 7. The program will include Schafer; Ellingson; and North Dakota State University Livestock Specialist Lisa Pederson, who will speak on building resilient ranchers and breeding resilient cows.
The District 4 Spring Roundup is being hosted by District Chairman Scott Katus of Watauga, S.D.
District 5
The District 5 Spring Roundup will be held at the Slope County Fairgrounds in Amidon, N.D., on June 6. The program will include Schafer; Ellingson; and North Dakota Beef Commission Chairman Mark Voll, who will highlight checkoff-related work.
The District 5 Spring Roundup is being hosted by District Chairman Howdy Lawlar of Watford City, N.D.
District 6
The District 6 Spring Roundup will be held at The Gallows in Towner, N.D., on June 1. The program will include Schafer and Ellingson.
The District 6 Spring Roundup is being hosted by District Chairman Shane Anderson of Towner, N.D.