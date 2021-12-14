BISMARCK -- NDFB is gearing up for the Farm and Ranch Conference, February 4-5, 2022 in Dickinson at the Astoria Hotel. The conference will begin Friday night at Phat Fish Brewery with dairy farmer Dwayne Faber. Dwayne dairies with his wife and three daughters in Washington State and recently started a dairy in Oregon. He uses humor to seek insights into the intersection of agriculture, business, social media, and family.
The conference is open to anyone who is looking to grow as a leader, ignite their passion for agriculture and have some fun while doing it.
Saturday will offer several breakout sessions. The topics provide an opportunity for education in a variety of agricultural areas, including:
• Starting Your Own Business
• How to Better Utilize Your Land
• Diversifying Agriculture
• Meat Marketing Strategies
• Agronomist Happy Hour
• 30x30 Land Grab
The Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet will be held on Saturday afternoon. The discussion meet gives contestants a chance to show their leadership skills during a competitive event that simulates a committee meeting where discussion and active participation are expected. The winner will receive a Polaris four-wheeler and compete at the 2023 AFBF Discussion Meet in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Saturday night will include hypnotist Randy Buker.