Two Montana State University plant scientists were featured last week in The New York Times discussing fundamental information about herbicides and offering advice to homeowners who are considering them as part of their weed control practices.
The piece, “Herbicides: What to Know Before You Use Them,” was published July 28 and focuses on “horticultural vinegar”, a product available at hardware and gardening stores that can be an effective herbicide when used properly. Typical household vinegar is 5% acetic acid, but “horticultural vinegar” can be dangerous due to its high concentration of acetic acid, typically 20-30%. Some acetic acid-based products aren’t marketed as an herbicide, according to Jane Mangold, a professor in the College of Agriculture’s Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences, because they aren’t registered with the Environmental Protection Agency as a pesticide.
When it comes to weed control, Mangold and Noelle Orloff, a diagnostician for MSU Extension’s Schutter Diagnostic Laboratory, advocate for an integrated pest management approach that involves tailoring weed control methods to fit a given space and ecosystem, as well as the plants themselves.
“For those dealing with a very abundant invasive plant scattered over a large area, hand-pulling is impractical,” said Mangold in the article. “You have to weigh the risks of using an herbicide versus doing nothing — impacts such as lower biodiversity and other ecosystem effects.”
Mangold and Orloff note that many people use herbicides to control weeds without having the proper knowledge of how to use them safely. In the case of horticultural vinegar, individuals should wear eye protection as well as long sleeves and pants, socks and closed-toe shoes. Many don’t realize how dangerous the substance can be to human skin, eyes and lungs without appropriate clothing and protective equipment. Orloff said home gardeners often also skip the important management step of determining whether a control method will be effective.
“‘I’m trying to get rid of — fill in the blank,’ they tell us,” she said. “And then they list all the things they have done so far to the weed, like spraying bleach on it.” The New York Times piece notes that, incidentally, bleach is not a recommended herbicide for garden weeds.
A series of questions will help gardeners and homeowners educate themselves on how best to control weeds, Mangold and Orloff said. What is the plant? Is the treatment they are considering effective on that type of plant? Is the space where the weed is growing feasible for the treatment — a small garden plot versus an entire field of invasive weeds, for instance? And are the environmental conditions right for the herbicide or other control being considered?
Another key piece, said Mangold, is differentiating between noxious weeds — invasive species that can cause environmental damage and crowd out native plants — and nuisance weeds, which are generally easily pulled up and are less detrimental to native local ecology. With so many readily available herbicides, it is easy for homeowners to get overwhelmed, but those kinds of decisions are exactly the ones the MSU Extension personnel like Mangold and Orloff seek to help Montanans make.
“There are lots of different ways to manage weeds,” said Mangold. “Whatever you do, do it fully informed. If you don’t know, first ask for help.”
MSU Extension educators also recently published a new MontGuide designed to help Montanans learn about herbicides and how to use them safely. The guide, “Herbicides: Understanding What They Are and How They Work,” can be downloaded for free from the MSU Extension website. Orloff will also appear on the August 7 episode of the podcast “A Way to Garden,” discussing how these ideas affect home gardeners.
MSU Extension seeks to improve the lives of Montana citizens by providing unbiased, research-based education and information that integrates research and engagement to strengthen the social, economic and environmental well-being the state’s communities.