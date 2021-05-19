A majority of the MonDak’s intended spring wheat acres are in the ground, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress report. Montana has planted 71 percent and North Dakota 84 percent of its spring wheat crop.
Emergence, however, is another matter. It’s been slowed by the drought, as compared to the relatively quick planting pace the dry weather conditions have allowed. Lack of moisture is the problem of course, and many growers are reporting uneven stands, and fields that have no emergence at all.
About one-third of the MonDak’s spring wheat crop has emerged so far. Nationally, that compares to 50 percent emergence.
Isolated instances of rain have done little to change the situation so far. Top soil and subsoil moisture in North Dakota are rated 81 percent short to very short. In Montana, topsoil moisture is rated 58 percent short to very short and subsoil moisture is 63 percent short to very short. Temperatures, meanwhile, have been above normal for the week.
Rain is in the forecast, starting Thursday. The predictions is for widespread chances of precipitation, which would be very beneficial for all crops throughout the region, if realized.
Durum, meanwhile, is right around the half-way mark in the MonDak. North Dakota has planted 57 percent of its durum — ahead of average — and Montana has planted 44 percent, a little bit behind the average.
Emergence ranges from 8 percent in Montana to 13 percent in North Dakota, about the same as five-year averages. Here too, producers report uneven stands.
Winter wheat’s condition in North Dakota is rated 52 percent poor to very poor, while 12 percent are good to excellent. In Montana, 48 percent are good to excellent, while 14 percent are listed as poor to very poor.
Sunflower moment
Sunflowers, meanwhile, are having a moment in the market spotlight, with prices weathering a recent sell-off quite well. Old crop prices at North Dakota crush plants were down 10 to up 15 cents, while new crop prices were up 5 to 15 cents.
That’s despite USDA’s May report on supply and demand and world crop production estimates, in which soybean and corn ending stocks did not drop as much as markets had expected.
Confection sunflowers can be a good alternative in drought situations, because their moisture needs and input costs are lower. In 2017, which was a drought year, sunflowers yielded 1,800 pounds per acre in the Dakotas. That has prompted many growers in northwestern North Dakota to ask about this as a potential crop this year, cropping specialist Dr. Clair Keene told the Williston Herald..
“They are a drought-tolerant crop after a certain point, once their deep roots are established and they can get moisture lower in the soil than most other crops can,” she said. “But I’m not sure that means much this year. The whole soil profile is very dry coming out of last year’s drought, and we are just not getting enough rain right now to add any water back in deeper in the soil.”
One plus, however, is the window for planting them is later than other crops, so growers could delay a bit in hopes of more rain.
“Being a warm season crop, they are OK to get planted into late May,” Keene said. “If you got them in and get a good rain to get them up and out of the soil, then they might have a chance.”
All depending on what the weather does, of course.
New genetics, meanwhile, have been improving the crop. NDSU conducts field trials for sunflowers at locations across the state each year. Those results are online at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/varietytrials/sunflower.
The markets, meanwhile, are clearly trying to entice more sunflower acreage in 2021 with current prices. Some processors are even offering Act of God contracts starting at a minimum $32 and upwards per cwt. That’s significantly higher than what was announced earlier in the year at $27.30.
Sunflower planting is now at 11 percent in North Dakota, which is 2 percent ahead of last year, but about equal to the five-year average.
Here’s a look at how other crops are faring:
North Dakota soybeans are 53 percent in the ground, well ahead of 8 percent last year, and the five-year 28 percent average. Emerged was 1 percent, near the 2 percent average.
Barley in Montana is 71 percent planted, in line with last year’s 77 percent and the five-year 76 percent average. In North Dakota, 82 percent of barley is in the ground, well ahead of 31 percent last year and the five-year 62 percent average. Emerged is 35 percent, well ahead of 10 percent last year, and ahead of the 25 percent average.
Canola is 37 percent planted in North Dakota, ahead of 21 percent last year but behind the 42 percent average. Emergence is 7 percent, near 5 percent last year and the five-year 10 percent average. Montana is slightly ahead at 44 percent planted, but that’s behind last year’s 51 percent, and the five-year 49 percent average. Emerged is at 2 percent.
Corn in North Dakota is 63 percent planted, ahead of 18 percent last year and the five-year 47 percent average. emerged is 8 percent, ahead of 1 percent last year, but near the 10 percent average. In Montana, corn is 35 percent in the ground, which is behind last year’s 57 percent and the five-year 52 percent average.
Dry edible beans in Montana are 45 percent planted, behind last year’s 52 percent and the five-year 55 percent average. Four percent have emerged. In North Dakota, dry edible beans are 19 percent planted, which is ahead of last year’s 3 percent, but near the five-year 16 percent average.
Dry edible peas, meanwhile, are 66 percent and 67 percent in the ground in North Dakota and Montana respectively. For Montana, that is well behind last year’s 76 percent, and the five-year 80 percent average, but in North Dakota it’s well ahead of last year’s 46 percent and it’s close to the 64 percent average. Emergence is at 33 percent in Montana and 22 percent in North Dakota. Those figures are close to averages.
Flaxseed is 46 percent planted in Montana, close to last year’s 46 percent and the five-year 47 percent average, and it’s 32 percent planted in North Dakota, ahead of last year’s 18 percent, but also close to the five-year 33 percent average. Emergence is about average at 4 percent in North Dakota and 11 percent in Montana.
Montana lentils are 58 percent in the ground, behind last year’s 69 percent and the five-year 73 percent average. Emerged is 21 percent, close to last year’s 22 percent and the five-year 24 percent average.
Montana mustard, meanwhile, is 45 percent planted, which is in line with last year’s 46 percent and close to the five-year 51 percent average. Emerged is 10 percent, close to last year’s 9 percent. No five-year average is listed for this point.
Oats, like wheat, are mostly in the ground in North Dakota at 74 percent. That’s well ahead of last year’s 45 percent and the five-year 59 percent average. Emerged is 31 percent, ahead of 16 percent last year and the 24 percent average. Jointed is 2 percent, near the 1 percent average. In Montana, oats are 49 percent in the ground, behind last year’s 67 percent and the five-year 60 percent average. Emerged is 17 percent, which is behind both last year’s 29 percent and the five-year 28 percent average.
Montana safflower is 30 percent planted, behind last year’s 35 percent average, but ahead of the five year 26 percent average. Emerged is 2 percent, ahead of last year’s 1 percent.
Montana sugarbeets are 62 percent planted, which is well behind last year’s 82 percent and the five-year 84 percent average. Sixteen percent have emerged, well behind last year’s 32 percent and the five-year 28 percent average.
Pasture and range, meanwhile is rated 65 percent poor to very poor in North Dakota, 18 percent fair, and 7 percent good to excellent. In Montana, 59 percent are rated poor to very poor, 12 percent good to excellent and 29 percent fair.
North Dakota lists stockwater supplies at 77 percent short to very short, and 23 percent adequate.