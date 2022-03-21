Montana has signed an interstate shipment agreement with USDA, which will clear the way for shipments of meat products across state lines using the state’s already existing meat inspection program. Montana joins a growing number of states with such an agreement, including North and South Dakota, Missouri, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin have already made similar agreements with USDA.
The program was authorized by the 2008 Farm Bill, but gained momentum after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed brittleness in the nation’s food supply chain. Under the Cooperative Interstate Shipment program, states whose meat inspection programs comply with federal inspection requirements may ship products out of state.
“This announcement is part of USDA’s commitment to build more and better markets, a more resilient supply chain and better food system, and to increase competition in agricultural markets across America,” said Sandra Eskin, USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety.“USDA is working with states to ensure they have the tools and resources necessary to expand existing capacity and thrive for many decades to come.”
States must have an established Meat and Poultry Inspection program to be eligible, and must demonstrate their inspection programs have the same quality and frequency as federal inspections. This includes collecting regulatory samples at the same frequency as federal inspectors and using the same analytical methods at laboratories that meet federal standards.
States get a 60 percent reimbursement of costs associated with providing an interstate eligible inspection service.
Avian influenza outbreak
North Dakota Game and Fish and North Dakota Department of Agriculture are on alert this week, monitoring for an outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain that has been confirmed in several central and eastern states since December, including South Dakota.
The virus, which can be carried by migrating birds, can cause high levels of sickness and death in domestic poultry. People, meanwhile, don't usually catch this flu from birds, but hunters should consider precautions to limit exposure. Wear gloves when dressing game, wash hands and equipment thoroughly, and cook meat to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees.
Members of the public are asked to report sick or dead birds online at gf.nd.gov/mortality-report. Sick birds should also be reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture at 1-866-536-7593.
Canadian strike will add to fertilizer, energy prices
A railway strike in Canada involving a work stoppage of 3,000 conductors, engineers, train and yard workers, is likely to worsen what is already a runaway fertilizer crisis. Talks between Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Union failed to secure a contract over the weekend, jeopardizing around 140,000 barrels of oil shipments to America by rail. About 15 percent of Canadian Pacific's business also involves shipping fertilizer.
Fertilizer prices have already doubled in the past year, according to figures from the USDA, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers has asked the United States International Trade Commission to selectively waive duties in two trade remedy cases with Morocco and Russia. Imports from the two countries are worth 1.028 billion collectively in 2019. The duties were actually set by the Commerce Department.
Russia, Canada, and Morocco are among the world's top fertilizer producers, along with China. Belarus, a Russian ally, provides a significant share of global potash.
The USDA, meanwhile, announced late last week it has $250 million available for a grant program to support independent, innovative, and sustainable American fertilizer production to help supply American farmers. Application details are expected in the summer of 2022.
EPA issues final rule on Chlorpyrifos
The Environmental Protection Agency has issued a final rule revoking all tolerances as of Feb. 28 for pesticides that contain Chlorpyrifos, commonly used to control insects in alfalfa, corn, soybeans, fruit and nut trees and wheat.
The Ninth Circuit Court had ordered EPA to respond to a petition from environmental groups to revoke all tolerances for chlorpyrifos. Their petition cited growing evidence of neurodevelopmental effects in children.
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, meanwhile, has advised EPA that the state’s pesticide disposal program, Project Safe Send, doesn’t have the resources to accept large quantities of chlorpyrifos for disposal, nor the authority to charge for disposal of the product. Goering has asked EPA to stop directing North Dakota chlorpyrifos users and distributers to Project Safe Send.
North Dakota disperses feed transportation funds for 2021
North Dakota Department of Agriculture has finalized disbursement of $2.5 million approved for an emergency feed transportation program last year, for April 8 to Dec. 31.
“We opened the program last November after the drought drastically reduced forage production,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Many producers had to purchase and transport supplemental feed, co-products or silage, or move breeding livestock to a feed source.”
Nearly 350 producers applied for the assistance, and should receive about 48 percent of their eligible application requests.
NCUA promises not to target ag lending with climate change
The National Credit Union Administration on Thursday adopted a final strategic plan recently, which includes clarifying language that the agency “does not intend to micromanage credit union lending decisions for climate financial risk, including lending to family farms and others in the agricultural sector, as well as businesses tied to the fossil fuel industry. The NCUA Board underscores that nothing in this strategic plan should be construed as discouraging activities related to agriculture or fossil fuels.”
The clarification earned qualified praise from Gov. Doug Burgum, who said he would have preferred the final document not contain climate risk language at all, but, “We appreciate the NCUA Board clarifying its position so that credit unions know they can continue to provide financial services to our farmers, ranchers, and energy industry without fear that such activity will put them in the crosshairs of federal regulators. North Dakota continues to be a leader in carbon capture, utilization and storage efforts, recognizing that carbon neutrality can be achieved only through innovation, not regulation.”
Sen. John Hoeven released a similar statement to Burgum's. But praise was not universal. Sen. Kevin Cramer released a statement criticizing the decision to retain climate risk language in the final plan at all.
“Yesterday, the National Credit Union Administration finalized the Strategic Plan and unfortunately farmers’ and ranchers’ concerns fell on deaf ears,” he said. “The language will inevitably discourage credit unions from lending to producers under the guise of ‘climate related financial risks.’ This is exactly what the Biden Administration does. What they can’t get done in law or via regulation, they use memorandum and guidance. It all has the same chilling effect. This radical agenda needs to be pulled out from the root.”
Pop-up shipping center for ag
Shipping lanes are far away, and yet important to the MonDak, which must export its products to the world market. The USDA has just announced a partnership with Northwest Seaport Alliance to create a pop-up terminal for dry agricultural or refrigerated containers in Seattle in an effort to reduce operational hurdles and costs that are clogging the shipping lanes for agricultural goods.
NWSA includes marine cargo operations at the ports of Seattle and Tacoma. It is the fourth largest container gateway in the United States.
Erin Oban appointed North Dakota State Director
The USDA has announced the appointment of Erin Oban ad USDA Rural Development State Director for North Dakota, which plays an important role as the point person for grants, loans, and loan guarantees and other essential services.
"From water to telecommunications, USDA Rural Development provides critical assistance to North Dakota communities. I look forward to working with Ms. Oban to improve the economy and quality of life in North Dakota,” Sen. Kevin Cramer said.
Similarly, Sen. John Hoeven added, “We will continue working to provide USDA with the tools needed to achieve this goals. I look forward to discussing the priorities and needs of our rural communities with State Director Oban.”
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, meanwhile, has worked with Erin in the past in the state senate.
“She is smart, thoughtful, and will work hard every day for the people of North Dakota,” he said. “I congratulate her on her appointment, and look forward to working with my friend.”
Potato export spotlight
Sen. Kevin Cramer and Sen. John Hoeven have both signed onto a bipartisan, bicameral letter urging USDA to press Mexico to honor and expedite the U.S.-Mexico trade deal restoring U.S. fresh potato exports to Mexico.
Mexico’s Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of U.S. potato producers on the matter, but USDA has since agreed to new demands from the Mexican government that will further delay and limit U.S. potato exports in 2022. That has some lawmakers scratching their heads a bit.
“Given that Mexico appears to be continuing to avoid its responsibilities to restore this access, we request that APHIS explain its decision-making process to agree to these unscientific and inconsistent demands,” the lawmakers wrote. “We respectfully request that USDA reconsider the statements announced at the end of February, as they are not stipulated in the work plan. The U.S. continues to honor our side of this trade deal, and it is imperative USDA ensure that Mexico do the same.”
National Ag Week is here
March is the month to commemorate and recognize Agriculture for all its hard work feeding our nation and a good part of the rest of the world. Sen. Jon Tester was among those sending out media statements to recognize the day.
"We all know that family farmers are the backbone of this country. Without family farm agriculture, we wouldn't have the kind of food security we need to support our democracy," said Tester. "[It's] too darn important to give up on. And I know these are tough times, but we'll continue to work to make sure that the American farmers are going to last for generations and generations to come. Happy National Ag Week.”