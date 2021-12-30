A group of U.S. Senators that includes Republican lawmakers in the MonDAk are pushing for a World Trade Organization case against India for exceeding allowable subsidy limits on what and rice production.
North Dakota Republican Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer are among 18 senators signing a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, along with Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines, urging him to file a WTO case.
“American rice and wheat producers are operating at a clear disadvantage compared to their competitors, primarily from India, where the government is subsidizing more than half of the value of production for rice and wheat, instead of the 10 percent allowable under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules,” the letter states.
The United States has been highlighting India’s non-compliance with WTO rules since 2018, but India has not only not corrected the situation, they have continued to raise support prices. In October, India also announced they will be providing $3.8 billion to fertilizer companies to further shield its rice and wheat growers from rising costs.
“We support growing a strong trade relationship between the United States and India and believe that one can be fostered. However, the playing field must be level for that to be accomplished,” the senators wrote. “Trade distorting domestic support has always been a major challenge for U.S. farmers, and WTO rules were created to limit these practices. This behavior continues in spite of multiple U.S. requests of India to reform its price support programs. Thus, we encourage you to swiftly initiate the WTO litigation process through a request for consultations.”
Casselton soybean plant announced
A new soybean crushing facility has been announced in North Dakota near Casselton. The joint venture between CGB Enterprises and Minnesota Soybean Processors will crush 42.5 million bushels of soybeans the first year of operation and create 50 to 60 new jobs once fully operational in 2024. A groundbreaking ceremony for the North Dakota Soybean Processors plant is planned for spring 2022.
“This soybean crushing facility is another landmark investment in North Dakota agriculture, one that will add tremendous value for our soybean growers, create quality jobs and benefit all North Dakotans through greater economic activity and tax revenue that supports essential services and critical infrastructure,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “Investments like this put more money in the pockets of our farmers by expanding local markets while also building connections between our ag and energy industries for further value-added activity. We’re grateful to our highly productive soybean growers, North Dakota Soybean Processors, the North Dakota Department of Commerce, North Dakota Department of Transportation, City of Casselton, Casselton Economic Development, Cass County Commission, The Harvest Group, Greater Fargo Moorhead EDC and everyone whose dedication and hard work on this project made today’s announcement possible.”
Sen. John Hoeven, meanwhile, highlighted the plant’s value-added agriculture potential.
“This announcement is welcome news for Cass County, farmers in the region and our entire state,” Hoeven said. “This investment will not only bring good jobs to the region, it will provide another opportunity for farmers to get their product to market. That means more demand and a better return for their hard work. At the same time, the new crush plant will help increase the partnership between North Dakota’s ag and energy industries, expanding our leadership in both of these vital sectors. We will continue working to support this venture and help bring the project to completion.”
American beef labeling effort building momentum
Hundreds of organizations and businesses have signed a letter of support for Montana Sen. Jon Tester’s American Beef Labeling Act.
The act would reinstate Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (MCOOL) for beef. It would also require the U.S. Trade Representative and U.S. Secretaryt of Agriculture to develop a WTO-compliant means of reinstating MCOOL within one year of enactment.
“(It) would promote a safe and affordable supply of wholesome beef for America’s consumers; a fairer, more competitive market for America’s cattle farmers and ranchers; and quality family-sustaining jobs for meat processing workers,” the groups wrote in a letter sent to every member of the U.S. Senate. ““Following Congress; 2015 repeal of M-Cool for beef, retail beef prices have become disconnected from underlying cattle prices, with retail beef prices and cattle prices moving I opposite directions. For several years now, consumers have been paying record prices for beef at the grocery store while cattle producers continue receiving decade-old, depressed prices for their cattle. This disconnect raises concerns that consolidated and uncompetitive beef packing industry is exploiting consumers, workers, and ranchers alike.”
Securing Beef, sheep supply
Movement criteria are being developed for sheep and cattle that graze public lands in the event of a foreign animal disease outbreak by the American Sheep Industry nd National Cattlemen’s Beef associations. The organizations are being supported in their effort with $200,000 in Farm Bill Funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
Several agencies are involved in issuing public land grazing permits in 14 states for 22,000 ranchers, but these are not the same agencies responsible for FAD response. The funding will be used to facilitate collaboration among these agencies as well as various state and industry partners, like the Public Lands Council.
The overall project will take two years to complete, but will better prepare sheep and cattle producers whose livestock graze public lands to be voluntarily prepare for a FAD outbreak, by outlining actions needed, as well as movement criteria.
“The preparedness and response activities we are funding today will enhance our ability to address the animal disease issues of tomorrow. They arm us with the best science available to retain international markets and feed both our own families and the world,” said Jenny Lester Moffitt, under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs.
Cultivating Christmas Campaign a heartwarming success
With drought and fire and supply chain disruptions, it’s been a difficult year for everyone in the agriculture industry. That prompted Columbia Grain to launch a the Cultivating Community Christmas Campaign this year at all of its CGI facilities, to support local charities from Oregan to Idaho and Montana and North Dakota in between.
In Ray, the campaign resulted in donations to Santa Saturday, where a Saturday in the month of December is set aside to give kids an opportunity to shop for their families. Parents drop the child off for the day, and the child is paired with a shopper who helps them with their Christmas list. The gifts are then wrapped on site, and the youths are treated to lunch before they leave with their parents.
In Tioga, a donation was given to Bakken Community Connections, which supplies winter coats, boots, gloves and caps to children who lack them. The organization works out of a church basement in Tioga to provide whatever is needed for those less fortunate int he community and take clothing donations as well.
In Stanley, donations were given to the Moutnrail County Food Bank, along with CGI stocking caps to social services for the kids.
“Our employees have a great understanding of how they can best serve their communities at the local level. We are proud to have the opportunity to give generously and foster brighter futures in our local communities,” said CGI Vice President of Human Resources, Patty Groman.
In Montana, the CGI facility in Great Falls shaped for Toys for Tots, donating to Angel Tree, and wrapped gifts for a local retirement home.
And at the CGI headquarters in Portland, Oregon, staff worked with SnowCap Community Charities, an organization created to provide food, clothing, advocacy, and other services to the poor. Portland employees have donated food and toiletries. They also collected for Toys for Tots and partnered with the US Marine Corp.
“Here at CGI, we are so proud of our employees who demonstrate care in their community by becoming leaders to bring value to qualified non-profit organizations in each of the communities we represent,” said Jeff Van Pevenage, President and CEO of Columbia Grain International.