The Environmental Protection Agency announced a new Waters of the United States rule on Thursday, Jan. 23. EPA's director, Andrew Wheeler, touted it in Vegas during a speech to the National Association of Home Builders, a longstanding proponent of repealing Obama-era changes to the 1972 rule.
The agency said its new rules will provide a clearer definition of what is and is not a water of the U.S., and will also will deliver on President Donald Trump’s promise to both protect the nation’s navigable waters from pollution without hampering economic growth.
While the new rule is being touted by many groups as a replacement to an Obama-era rule, Waters of the U.S. actually dates back to 1972. And the changes announced by the Trump administration did far more than merely roll back Obama-era changes to WOTUS.
The new measures are sure to attract challenges from environmental groups. They have already said they are concerned because the measure removes millions of miles of streams and roughly half the country’s wetlands from the protection of the Clean Water Act.
EPA also finalized its rule despite criticism from its own scientific advisory board in late December, a majority of whose members were picked by President Trump. That body said the new measure conflicts both with established science and the objectives of the Clean Water Act.
“The proposed definition of WOTUS is not fully consistent with established EPA recognized science, may not fully meet the key objectives of the CWA – 'to restore and maintain the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the Nation’s waters,’ and is subject to a lack of clarity for implementation,” the advisory board wrote in its memo to the EPA. “The departure of the proposed Rule from EPA-recognized science threatens to weaken protection of the nation’s waters by disregarding the established connectivity of ground waters and by failing to protect ephemeral streams and wetlands which connect to navigable waters below the surface.” Wheeler, however, said that the new measure provides much-needed regulatory certainty for American farmers, landowners and businesses.
“After decades of landowners relying on expensive attorneys to determine what water on their land may or may not fall under federal regulations, our new Navigable Waters Protection Rule strikes the proper balance between Washington and the states in managing land and water resources while protecting our nation’s navigable waters, and it does so within the authority Congress provided,” he said.
Farm groups, meanwhile, have long pushed for more clarity on the definition of Waters of the U.S.
Montana and North Dakota led a 13-state coalition fighting Waters of the U.S. in 2015, a press release from Montana Stock Growers noted.
“MSGA has continued to work on this issue by working directly with the EPA NCBA and is excited to see the implementation of the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which eliminates federal overreach and takes a common sense approach to implementation,” the group said in a press release. “The Navigable Waters Protection Rule gives states and tribes more flexibility in determining how best to manage their land and water resources while protecting the nation’s navigable waters as intended by Congress when it enacted the Clean Water Act.”
The group added that Montana ranchers rely on clean water for their operations.
“(They) are often at the front line of maintaining upstream water quality. This rule will allow MSGA to work directly with our state agencies to address any water quality issues that may arise.”
National Farmers Union has also long contended that prior definitions of waters of the U.S. were too vague, NFU President Roger Johnson said.
“Now that we have a more precise definition of WOTUS, we hope that farmers will better understand which kinds of water are subject to federal authority and which are not,” he said. “But farmers don’t just need greater clarity – they also need access to clean, safe water for their families, their farms, and their communities.”
These needs aren’t mutually exclusive, Johnson added.
"EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers must balance certainty for farmers, ranchers, and property owners with protections for the nation’s water supply," he said. "While Farmers Union policy generally supports local decision-making, some states may be unprepared to regulate significantly more waterways. Moving forward, we will review the final rule closely to assess its full impacts on family farmers and ranchers and rural communities.”
Montana and North Dakota officials, however, were generally unequivocal in their praise for the new rule.
“In stark contrast to the confusing 2015 WOTUS rule, this new definition provides clarity and common sense for landowners and state agencies on what constitutes jurisdictional waters,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We believe this rule can work in concert with our state regulations, which already protect both our surface waters and groundwater. We appreciate the Trump administration’s considerable efforts to consult with governors and other stakeholders on this rule, recognizing our ability as states to manage our own waters effectively, because no one cares more deeply about clean water than the people who live here.”
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, who was among those rule, said he appreciates how clearly things are being defined now.
“(This) will allow farmers and ranchers to visually see what is and is not jurisdictional, without forcing them to hire consultants,” he said. “No one loves our land and resources more than we do. We drink the water, produce the food, and raise our families on the land with an eye to the future. Unlike the 2015 rule, the Navigable Waters Protection rule, proposed in 2018, was crafted with better input from stakeholders. States have intimate knowledge of their resources and are much better equipped to understand the specific and unique needs of our people and industries. We welcome the clarity and predictability that this rule will provide for states and landowners.”
Montana and North Dakota lawmakers also praised the new rule.
“Today’s announcement is excellent news,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. said. “President Trump’s Administration values sound water policy and, more importantly, staying within the confines of the law. The 2015 Rule was egregious, and it’s good to see it being replaced with a new rule that is legal and will work for our farmers, businesses, and local governments. I’m grateful for the role North Dakotans played in leading on this issue, and I look forward to ensuring this rule is properly implemented.”
Hoeven, meanwhile, said he had advocated strongly that the new WOTUS recognize the primary role of states in managing water resources within their borders.
“The Obama-era WOTUS rule was duplicative of state and local efforts, violated private property rights and would’ve imposed significant costs on a wide range of industries, like agriculture, energy production and construction,” said Hoeven. “That’s why we worked to prevent the 2015 rule’s implementation and supported the administration’s efforts to repeal it. We appreciate their continued efforts to provide certainty under the new NWPR rule, which seeks to cover only traditional navigable waters and encourage collaboration with states, tribes and localities, rather than override their authority. We will continue working to ensure the new rule achieves these important goals.”
In Montana, Sen. Steve Daines said the new bill restores common sense.
“We can protect Montana’s water, support agriculture, and protect our property rights without overbearing regulations and mandates from DC bureaucrats,” he said. “I applaud President Trump and his administration for rewriting the burdensome Obama-era WOTUS rule to ensure that Montanans are allowed to manage the land they know best.”
Sen. Jon Tester's office did not respond to an emailed request for a response.