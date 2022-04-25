Avian bird flu continues to spread across both Montana and North Dakota, and both states are prohibiting poultry shows, exhibitions, swaps and public sales to reduce the risk of exposure to HPAI.
Several thousands birds have had to be destroyed in both Montana and North Dakota. Flock owners can receive indemnity on their birds through the United States Department of Agriculture.
Montana was the 25th state to report avian bird flu. Two flocks were initially identified at the end of the first week in April. One was a backyard flock of about 15 birds in Judith Basin County and the other a flock of nearly 22,000 birds in Cascade County.
The birds from these flocks were destroyed, and will not enter the food system.
Since then, a backyard flock of 21 birds tested positive for HPAI in Fallon County. A snow goose from Canyon Ferry and a Canada goose near Belgrade also tested positive, and several other birds are being tested for the virus as well.
The last time there was an outbreak of HPAI like this was in 2015. The disease led to the destruction of more than 50.5 million commercial chickens, turkey, and other poultry.
A USGS map of infections shows a nexus of infections centered over eastern South Dakato and western Minneapolis, and spreading out from there to Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado.
North Dakota reported its first case of avian bird flu March 30.
Public officials in North Dakota and Montana, as well as with the USDA, have said there is no immediate public health risk from HPAI. While the disease is often fatal for birds, no human infections with these viruses have been detected in the U.S.
The main thing people are being asked to do is report unusual death loss, drops in egg production, or sick birds to their local veterinarian. Cases in wildlife can be reported to your state’s fish and game departments.
State veterinarians in both states have recommended poultry owners restrict access to their properties, keep wild birds away from other birds and practice enhanced biosecurity. Hunters who are also bird owners should dress game birds in the field whenever possible and sue dedicated footwear and tools to clean game.
More information about avian influenza is available online at www.aphis.usda.gov. North Dakota is positing incidences of HPAI at www.nd.gov/ndda/hpai. You can also view them at https://tinyurl.com/y6u89rr7.
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks has put out a fact sheet on avian bird flu online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97u944.