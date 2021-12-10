Brazilian beef continues to be a sizzling topic on Capitol Hill. A bipartisan letter with the full support of the MonDak’s Congressional delegation has just gone out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture urging the agency to immediately suspend fresh beef imports from Brazil.
The letter includes Republican Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, as well as Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven of North Dakota, and Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana. Other senators signing the letter include Sens. John Barasso (R-Wyo.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Amy Clobuchar (D-Minn.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-an.), Mike Rounds (R-S.d.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)
“Cattle producers across the country work hard to produce the highest quality beef in the world,” the senators wrote in the letter. “This industry should not be jeopardized by Brazilian beef imports that may contaminate U.S. herds and our food supply. We support the requests to suspend Brazilian fresh beef imports until a thorough investigation can be made into Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply food safety review process.”
It’s not the first time concerns have been raised about Brazilian beef. Beef imports from the country were suspended In 2017 over food safety concerns and were only allowed to resume imports in 2020.
In September, it was learned Brazil had delayed disclosure by two months for two cases of atypical spongiform encephalopathy, a neurological disease of cattle, which poses a significant threat to the health and safety of U.S. cattle.
Most countries report such cases within days of occurrence, not months. It’s not the first time Brazil has slow-walked such disclosures either They waited months to report similar cases in 2019, 2014, and 2012.
One-off instances are not necessarily an indicator of a serious systemic issue with the health of a country’s cattle, but the repeated delays are worrisome. It raises questions about the reporting of other dangerous diseases, such as foot-and-mouth disease, African swine fever and avian influenza.
Montana Sen. Jon Tester has recently proposed legislation suspending Brazilian beef imports to the United States, until experts can conduct a systematic review of the commodity’s safety.
The legislation has attracted widespread support among cattle ranging groups.
“We cannot wait for an endemic animal disease to reach our borders before we take action,” said Leo McDonnell, Director Emeritus, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association. “There is a clear and present threat associated with the importation of Brazilian beef imports that we need to halt immediately. Further, the establishment of a working group will allow all stakeholders of the U.S. beef and cattle industries to have a voice in evaluating the threat to American producers and consumers posed by beef and beef products imported from Brazil. USCA thanks Senator Tester for his ongoing efforts to suspend beef trade with countries that pose a risk to the health of the domestic cattle herd.”Ethan Lane, with National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, meanwhile, said it’s important to keep a level playing field.
“US cattle producers have a longstanding track record of meeting USDA’s rigorous oversight standards in order to promote public health, food safety, animal health and well-being – and any country who wishes to trade with the United States must be held to those same standards,” Lane said. “We appreciate Senator Tester’s leadership on this important issue and look forward to working with him and this Administration to hold Brazil accountable.”R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard said it is clear from the record that Brazil cannot be trusted to comply with U.S. import standards.
“Consumers deserve the opportunity to choose whether to continue purchasing beef from countries with sordid food safety histories, both before our slow-acting government eventually responds to infractions and after it concludes that the offending country’s corrective actions are good enough,” he said in a media release.